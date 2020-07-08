Albania’s annual CPI inflation slows to 1.8% in June

Albania posted a 1.8% year-on-year increase in its Consumer Price Index (CPI) in June, after CPI rose 2.1% a year earlier, the state statistics office Instat said on July 8. In monthly terms, the index was down by 0.6% in June, compared to 0.8% deflation in May.

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Albania’s consumer prices are seen increasing by 2.4% in 2020 and 2.7% in 2021, speeding up from the 1.4% inflation last year.

At annual level, prices increased the most in the group of food and non-alcoholic beverages, by 4.1%, followed by furniture and household goods (by 2%).

The group of food and non-alcoholic drinks contributed 1.51 pp to overall inflation.

Transport prices decreased the most at annual level, by 4%.

In monthly terms food and non-alcoholic beverage decreased the most, by 1.5%. Prices in recreation and culture increased the most on a monthly level, by 0.8%.