Albania’s 11-mоnth trade gap widens 8.2% y/y

Albania’s trade deficit widened 8.2% year on year to around ALL317bn (€2.6bn) in the first eleven months of the year. Exports declined 4.1% y/y to ALL277bn, while imports grew by 2.1% y/y to ALL593bn, the statistics institute INSTAT said on December 17.

In 2018, Albania’s trade gap totalled ALL331bn, narrowing by 6.2% from a year earlier. Albania has historically run a substantial trade deficit caused by its narrow production and export base, and has partly funded this with remittances from Albanians living abroad.

In November, the trade gap decreased by 2.7% y/y at ALL28bn. Exports dropped 9.1% to ALL25bn, while imports went down 5.8% to ALL53bn.

The main groups that influenced the decrease of exports in November were: textiles and footwear (-5.1 pp) and wood manufacturing (-2%).

Trade exchanges with EU countries accounted for 65.3% of overall trade in November. Albania's main trading partners were Italy (33.2%), Turkey (8.2%), China (7.2%) and Germany (7%).

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Albania’s current account deficit is forecast to reach 6.6% of GDP in 2019 and 6.4% in 2020, following a gap of 6.8% of GDP in 2018.