Albania’s 11-mоnth trade gap widens 8.2% y/y

Albania’s 11-mоnth trade gap widens 8.2% y/y
Annual change in foreign trade.
By bne IntelliNews December 17, 2019

Albania’s trade deficit widened 8.2% year on year to around ALL317bn (€2.6bn) in the first eleven months of the year. Exports declined 4.1% y/y to ALL277bn, while imports grew by 2.1% y/y to ALL593bn, the statistics institute INSTAT said on December 17.

In 2018, Albania’s trade gap totalled ALL331bn, narrowing by 6.2% from a year earlier. Albania has historically run a substantial trade deficit caused by its narrow production and export base, and has partly funded this with remittances from Albanians living abroad.

In November, the trade gap decreased by 2.7% y/y at ALL28bn. Exports dropped 9.1% to ALL25bn, while imports went down 5.8% to ALL53bn.

The main groups that influenced the decrease of exports in November were: textiles and footwear (-5.1 pp) and wood manufacturing (-2%).

Trade exchanges with EU countries accounted for 65.3% of overall trade in November. Albania's main trading partners were Italy (33.2%), Turkey (8.2%), China (7.2%) and Germany (7%).

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Albania’s current account deficit is forecast to reach 6.6% of GDP in 2019 and 6.4% in 2020, following a gap of 6.8% of GDP in 2018.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Arrests in Albania over earthquake deaths in collapsed buildings

Albania's retail sales growth speeds up to 3.9% y/y in 3Q19

Albania to revise 2019, 2020 budgets to fund post-earthquake reconstruction

Data

Moldova’s growth remains strong in Q3 despite political turmoil

Robust growth is expected to continue as the outlook changed from moderate fiscal consolidation to more fiscal stimulus with the change in government in November.

Czechia's statistics agency confirms economic slow-down in 3Q19

The Czech Statistics Office (CSO) confirmed its earlier preliminary estimates of Czech economic growth at 2.5% year-on-year and 0.4% quarter-on-quarter in 3Q19, the agency said in a report entitled “Development of Czech economy 1Q19 - 3Q19” published

Russia's CBR cuts key interest rate by conservative 25bp, statement less dovish

The board of the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) resolved to cut the key interest rate by 25bp to 6.25% at the policy meeting of December 13, making the fifth cut of the rate this year of total 150bp.

Romania’s industry marks steepest decline since 2009 recession

Industrial output in the 12 months ending October 2019 declined by 1.4% compared to the previous 12-month period.

Albania's retail sales growth speeds up to 3.9% y/y in 3Q19

The growth was boosted by retail sales of non-food products.

Moldova’s growth remains strong in Q3 despite political turmoil
1 day ago
Czechia's statistics agency confirms economic slow-down in 3Q19
1 day ago
Russia's CBR cuts key interest rate by conservative 25bp, statement less dovish
4 days ago
Romania’s industry marks steepest decline since 2009 recession
5 days ago
Albania's retail sales growth speeds up to 3.9% y/y in 3Q19
5 days ago

Most Read

  1. Russia, Ukraine strike preliminary gas transit deal
    3 days ago
  2. What will Belarus gain from the proposed merger with Russia?
    6 days ago
  3. COMMENT: Tempo of Belarus and Russia’s integration talks rises but matters remain delicately poised
    4 days ago
  4. Poland is ready if Russia cuts gas transit to the EU across Ukraine this winter
    6 days ago
  5. Singer Miroslav Skoro has a real chance of taking the Croatian presidency
    5 days ago
  1. Russia to launch world's cheapest e-car Zetta in 2020
    22 days ago
  2. Norilsk Nickel target price upped by a quarter as climate crisis to send the cost of nickel and palladium soaring from 2020
    1 month ago
  3. Saxo Bank’s Outrageous Predictions 2020
    15 days ago
  4. Build build build: Russia’s national projects get underway
    27 days ago
  5. Rosatom rolls out the small modular reactor: a mini-nuclear power station to solve some big problems
    26 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss