73.8% of Montenegrins want their country to join the EU

73.8% of Montenegrins want their country to join the EU
By bne IntelliNews July 28, 2021

73.8% of Montenegrins want their country to become a member of the European Union, a survey carried out by the DeFacto agency and presented by the EU Info Centre on July 28 showed.

Montenegro hopes to become an EU member in 2025, and is currently the most advanced among the candidate countries from the Western Balkans. 

The survey also showed that 71.9% of Montenegrins have a positive opinion about the EU.

“We have data on the citizens’ opinions regarding the EU and the membership since 2015 and we see a stable support, a bit lower compared to previous years whet it was record-high,” said Olivera Komar, consultant from De Facto agency.

She added that nearly half of Montenegrins have pointed out the better quality of life and better living standard as the main benefits from membership in the EU.

Better employment chances, free travel and guarantees for peace and security were also listed among the main advantages of membership.

42% of Montenegrins said that the EU is the biggest donor of funds for the country.

The majority of Montenegrins believe that the country is advancing towards EU membership as fast as possible, with 56.9% holding this opinion. 56.5% of people believe the country will join the bloc in 2025.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Montenegrin state withdraws deposits from bank dubbed president’s ‘personal ATM’

Looming new coronavirus wave prompts vaccination push in Southeast Europe

Montenegro repays first instalment of Chinese motorway loan

Data

Annual growth of Slovenia’s retail sales slowed to 12.8% y/y in June

Retail sales have been growing for most of this year as coronavirus restrictions are gradually lifted.

Russian banks maintain recovery, double profit in 1H21

The total profit for 1H21 reached RUB1.2 trillion, helped by strong retail lending.

RenCap raises year-end interest rate forecasts for Ukraine, Belarus and Armenia

Investment bank Renaissance Capital says central banks in the region have been more hawkish than expected, following a series of rate hikes.

Kosovo expects GDP growth to exceed projected 7.9% this year

Economy minister says growth could be as high as 10% this year, but analysts warn this can only be achieved with major investments.

Surge in arrivals from Kosovo pushes Albanian tourist arrivals to pre-pandemic level

Arrivals from neighbouring countries shot up when Albania eased restrictions.

Annual growth of Slovenia’s retail sales slowed to 12.8% y/y in June
16 hours ago
Russian banks maintain recovery, double profit in 1H21
1 day ago
RenCap raises year-end interest rate forecasts for Ukraine, Belarus and Armenia
2 days ago
Kosovo expects GDP growth to exceed projected 7.9% this year
2 days ago
Surge in arrivals from Kosovo pushes Albanian tourist arrivals to pre-pandemic level
4 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Russia temporarily disconnects from the World Wide Web
    6 days ago
  2. Iran protests spread to Tehran and Tabriz
    2 days ago
  3. COMMENT: Why has China’s foreign minister spent three days in Damascus? Probably not having trade discussions
    3 days ago
  4. INTERVIEW: Making privatisation work in Uzbekistan
    5 days ago
  5. bneGREEN: CEE surfs the green bond wave
    20 days ago
  1. Coronavirus vaccine tourism from Iran to Armenia explodes
    24 days ago
  2. Russia faces a stagnant decade of 1.5% GDP growth after the coronacrisis
    21 days ago
  3. Slovakia’s flying car makes history
    1 month ago
  4. LONG READ: Putin’s babies
    15 days ago
  5. STOLYPIN: Putin’s cybercrime challenge
    17 days ago

Reports

Dismiss