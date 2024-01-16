Who was Peshraw Dizayee, the Kurdish businessman killed in the IRGC strikes?

Iranian media say Dizayee had close ties to Israel's Mossad spy agency. / bne IntelliNews
By IntelliNews reporters in Tehran January 16, 2024

Peshraw Dizayee, the Kurdish businessman killed in Iran's missile strike on Erbil early on January 16, was allegedly involved in exporting oil from Iraqi Kurdistan to Israel, Nour News, associated with the Islamic Republic's Supreme Security Council, reported. 

The news outlet also claimed that Dizayee, the head of the Falcon construction company, had close ties with Israel's intelligence agency, Mossad, and maintained strong relations with the leadership of Iraqi Kurdistan.

Citing "reliable sources," the news agency claimed that the SB Falcon Group, led by Dizayee, possessed a private army employing former US military personnel.

According to Nour News, Dizayee also owned a company named Empire, established in Iraq, which operated in the oil industry.

Almutalee, an Iraqi news website, later reported that Dizayee served as a cover for Mossad, responsible for safeguarding the Israeli intelligence agency in Erbil and providing logistical support. The report stated that the Falcon Group, officially headquartered in Egypt, collaborated with companies involved in location identification and target designation using technologies such as car numbers.

Forbes, in a separate account, characterised Dizayee as the owner of the Falcon Group in the autonomous region, overseeing major projects like Empire World, Erbil's central business district, known for its prominent high-rise apartment complexes.

Dizayee was killed in a series of ballistic missile strikes launched by Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in the early hours of January 16. The strikes also targetted ISIS sites in Syria.

 

Reports

