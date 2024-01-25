Watchdog group pushes for fresh impact study on Tajikistan megaproject

Watchdog group pushes for fresh impact study on Tajikistan megaproject
Plans for the dam date back to the Soviet era. If built to envisioned specifications, Rogun would be the tallest dam in the world. / Presidency of Tajikistan
By Eurasianet January 25, 2024

A watchdog coalition is alleging that international lenders are indifferent to Tajik government efforts aimed at stifling public debate over the environmental impact of the massive Rogun Dam project.

In an open letter sent to top World Bank (WB) representatives, the watchdog coalition calls on the WB-led Rogun Coordination Group of international finance organisations to “show greater openness” in enforcing policies aimed at ensuring adequate stakeholder participation in infrastructure project development. Tajik officials, the letter states, have engaged in “unequivocal attempts to limit region-wide stakeholder engagement” concerning Rogun’s environmental and social impact, not just on Tajikistan, but all of Central Asia. 

International lenders, including the World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) have already supplied a combined $15mn in funding for Rogun-related feasibility studies and other planning activities. The WB, AIIB and the European Investment Bank (EIB) have also pledged at least $200mn each toward the eventual construction of the dam, which has an estimated $6-bn price tag. Plans for the dam date back to the Soviet era; construction has proceeded spasmodically since the 1990s due to continuing financing uncertainty. If built to its envisioned specifications, Rogun would be the tallest dam in the world.

The watchdog coalition, which includes the regional non-governmental organisation Rivers without Boundaries and the CEE Bankwatch Network, contends that an environmental and social impact assessment, based on World Bank-sponsored consultations conducted a decade or longer ago, are outdated. New assessments are needed to factor in rapid changes in Central Asia fuelled by global warming, especially the rapid depletion of water supplies and the “rapid degradation of ecosystems” in the Amu Darya River basin.

“The reality is that since 2014, we have learned much more about the dynamics of climate change and efficient renewable energy sources,” states the coalition letter, dated January 18. “The potentially vast scale of trans-boundary impacts resulting from the development of the Rogun HPP project deserves the same scale of public discussions that was held in 2014.”

Stakeholder input concerning Rogun’s potential impact should not be limited to Tajikistan, but also include the participation of experts from other Central Asian states, according to the letter. 

This article first appeared on Eurasianet here.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

OUTLOOK 2024 Small Stans

PANNIER: Rising prominence of Tajiks in terrorist attacks abroad may reflect loss of hope back home

China building up electric auto infrastructure in Central Asia

bneGREEN

INTERVIEW: Renewables company Notus expands in Southeast Europe

Notus Energy is expanding in Southeast Europe after successfully building Kosovo’s largest wind farm.

New wave of online climate denial on the rise

A wave of “New Denial” of climate change is rising online, with potentially dire consequences, according to a study.

Climate Crisis to be become greatest global risk

Over the next ten years, climate change and its consequences will pose the greatest risk to the world. That’s according to roughly 1,500 global experts.

Mongolia’s uranium exports are foreign policy gold

Mongolia’s deep and untapped uranium reserves are generating global interest, allowing the landlocked nation to richly diversify its diplomacy.

Lobbying under way as US clean hydrogen rules in debate

A public hearing will be held in late March on the US Treasury Department’s new and controversial clean hydrogen guidance, unveiled just before Christmas. And fierce lobbying is now under way to try and influence the final rules.

INTERVIEW: Renewables company Notus expands in Southeast Europe
3 days ago
New wave of online climate denial on the rise
3 days ago
Climate Crisis to be become greatest global risk
10 days ago
Mongolia’s uranium exports are foreign policy gold
13 days ago
Lobbying under way as US clean hydrogen rules in debate
13 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Iranian-backed militants fired ballistic missiles for the first time in two years at a US base in Iraq
    3 days ago
  2. Iran vows revenge after Israeli attack on Damascus
    4 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: No, World War III is not on the horizon
    4 days ago
  4. Who was Peshraw Dizayee, the Kurdish businessman killed in the IRGC strikes?
    8 days ago
  5. Russia and China maintain grip on Kazakhstan’s uranium supply amid US and EU high reliance on it
    5 days ago
  1. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    5 months ago
  2. Top Ukrainian politician Oleksiy Arestovych gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    1 month ago
  3. Serbian opposition leader brutally beaten by secret services
    19 days ago
  4. Russian spring offensive could lead to war with Nato, according to German defence scenario
    9 days ago
  5. US warns Kyiv it will stop delivering badly needed Patriot missiles to Ukraine soon
    16 days ago

Reports

Dismiss