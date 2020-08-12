Wages in Romania grow in Q2

Wages in Romania grow in Q2
By bne IntelliNews August 12, 2020

The average net wage in Romania increased to nearly RON3,300 (€680) in June, 5% more than in the same month last year. In real terms, the wages increased by 2.3% y/y.

In the second quarter of the year, despite the economic effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, the average net wages increased by a real 0.7% y/y — the weakest performance in years but still a positive performance. Furthermore, the average wages increased by 1.7% y/y in euros, to €666 in the quarter.

The net wages returned to positive real growth rates in May after they marked the first negative performance (-0.5%), in April, after more than seven years.

Employment indeed decreased as an effect of subdued activity during the lockdown and afterward, but the annual contraction was only 1.7% as of May 2020 (latest data available). Overall, the households’ aggregate earnings from wages remained steady in real terms, and this was seen in the stronger-than-expected recovery of the retail sales (+2.9% year-on-year in June).

In June, wages decreased significantly (by one third) in the air transport industry — not surprisingly given the previous lack of activity, and surged robustly (by over 14% year-on-year) in the tobacco industry, which is particularly resilient to any crisis.

In the automobile production industry, wages contracted by 5.3% y/y as activity had not resumed at full speed in June. Salaries in the food and beverage industry increased by 8-10%, driven by robust demand.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Romania’s retail segment makes quick recovery from coronacrisis

COMMENT: Why the Balkan region should be on investors’ radar screens

Romania’s exports continue recovering in June

Data

Russia's GDP fell by 8.5% in 2Q20 due the lockdown quarantine measures

Russia's GDP fell by 8.5% in 2Q20 due the lockdown quarantine measures imposed across the country reeling from the coronacrisis.

Ukraine’s consumer inflation stayed at a 2.4% y/y level in July

Ukraine’s consumer inflation stayed at a 2.4% y/y level in July, the State Statistics Service reported on August 10.

Romania’s exports continue recovering in June

Romania's exports contracted by 33.5% y/y to €11.5bn in the second quarter of the year, but monthly data reveals a gradual recovery.

ING analysts warn of L-shaped recession in Bulgaria

Racked by anti-government protests and with rising new COVID-19 cases, Bulgaria’s lacklustre retail and industrial production data indicate the hoped-for recovery is not yet in sight.

Guest nights in Hungary dropped by 75% y/y in June

COVID-19 pandemic caused slump in tourism in Hungary.

Russia's GDP fell by 8.5% in 2Q20 due the lockdown quarantine measures
11 hours ago
Ukraine’s consumer inflation stayed at a 2.4% y/y level in July
19 hours ago
Romania’s exports continue recovering in June
1 day ago
ING analysts warn of L-shaped recession in Bulgaria
1 day ago
Guest nights in Hungary dropped by 75% y/y in June
2 days ago

Most Read

  1. Turkey’s money markets starting to malfunction say analysts with lira back beyond seven-to-dollar
    6 days ago
  2. “Favourite films” poll gives Svetlana Tikhanovskaya 61% support, Lukashenko 3%
    8 days ago
  3. Turkish doctors dispute official coronavirus infections count
    7 days ago
  4. COMMENT: Why the Kremlin wouldn’t mind if Lukashenko is deposed
    1 day ago
  5. Belarus presidential elections are all over before they start
    2 days ago
  1. Czech Republic introduced new emergency anti-COVID measures
    16 days ago
  2. Iran buys six “Caspian Sea Monster” ekranoplans from Russia
    15 days ago
  3. Turkey’s money markets starting to malfunction say analysts with lira back beyond seven-to-dollar
    6 days ago
  4. “Favourite films” poll gives Svetlana Tikhanovskaya 61% support, Lukashenko 3%
    8 days ago
  5. Poland presents its first electric vehicle Izera
    14 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss