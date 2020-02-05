Vodafone Ukraine raises $500mn via Eurobond placement

Vodafone Ukraine, the second largest Ukrainian mobile operator, has placed a Eurobond issue for $500mn at 6.2% per annum.
A source in the banking secotor told news agency Interfax that the demand for the operator's bonds amounted to about $3bn. "The funds raised will be used to repay the bridge loan [of] the amount of $464mn and corporate goals," the source said.
JP Morgan, Raiffeisen Bank International, Dragon Capital and ICBC Standard Bank acted as organisers of the bond issue.
In November, Russian telecom operator MTS signed an agreement with Telco Solutions and Investments, which is owned by Azerbaijan's Bakcell telecom company, on the sale of MTS operations in Ukraine - Vodafone Ukraine - for $734mn, including deferred payments of about $84mn. Bakcell telecom company is incorporated in NEQSOL Holding.
