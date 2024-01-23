Uzbekistan's economy shows steady growth in 2023 as GDP grows 6%

In 2023, Uzbekistan’s gross domestic product (GDP) reached UZS 1.07 quadrillion (approximately $90.8bn), marking growth of 6% compared to the previous year. The data was released by the State Statistics Agency of Uzbekistan.
The country’s GDP per capita also saw growth, reaching UZS 28.98mn (about $2,468). This represents an increase of 9.4%, or $213, when converted to US dollars.
In terms of sectoral growth, the industrial sector of Uzbekistan showed a 6% increase, contributing UZS 655.8 trillion ($52.7bn) to the economy. The manufacturing industry accounted for the largest share of industrial output at 84.4%, followed by mining and quarrying at 8.4%, and electricity supply, gas, steam and air conditioning at 6.7%. The water supply, sewerage, waste collection, and disposal sector contributed 0.5%.
The agricultural sector, including forestry and fisheries, grew by 4.1%, reaching UZS 426.3 trillion ($34.2bn). Analysis of this sector indicates that 63.1% of total agricultural production was derived from dehkan (family farm) and subsidiary plots, 29.8% from private farms and 7.1% from agricultural organisations.
The construction sector experienced growth of 6.4%, with output at UZS 149.86 trillion ($12.5bn), while the services sector grew by 6.8%, with output recorded at UZS 470.3 trillion ($37.8bn).
International financial institutions (IFIs) have projected stable economic growth for Uzbekistan for the next few years, with the World Bank (5.5%), International Monetary Fund (5.2%), Asian Development Bank (5.5%) and Fitch Ratings (5.3%) all seeing steady growth of between 5%-6%.
The steady outlook is partly attributed to the country’s many capital market reforms, Tashkent’s move to integrate green finance in both the public and private sectors and privatisation initiatives.
Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover reached $62.6bn in 2023, showing a 23.9% increase from 2022. The year's exports were valued at $24.4bn, marking a 23.8% rise, while imports totalled $38.1bn, up by ... more
Uzbekistan has the most competitive banking sector among the eight-country peer group in the ECA region (Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Mongolia, and Moldova), according to ECA50 ... more
Italian underwear brand Cotonella has started supplying products manufactured in Uzbekistan to European Union markets, according to the Uztextilprom trade association. Last July, Cotonella ... more