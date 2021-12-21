Usmanov expects “green technologies” to transform European industry

Usmanov expects “green technologies” to transform European industry
Metalloinvest makes steel in Electric Arc Furnaces.
By Theo Normanton in Moscow December 21, 2021

In an interview with Russia24, Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov spoke about the likely significant impact of “green technologies” throughout Europe, particularly on the metals industry.

Usmanov, whose USM owns a 49% stake of steelmaker Metalloinvest, recognised that “Blast furnaces and converters will gradually be faded out, and electric metallurgy will increase.”

Metalloinvest produces Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI), which can be produced with relatively low greenhouse gas emissions in Electric Arc Furnaces (EAF), generating up to 35% less CO2 than the traditional blast furnace method.

The steel industry is responsible for 7-9% of the world’s direct fossil fuels emissions according to the World Steel Association. But with alternatives using renewable energy, clean hydrogen, and carbon capture seeing successful pilots around the world, green steelmaking is set to become a big disruptor once the technology is sufficiently developed and economies of scale allow for cheaper mass production using these methods. Swedish steel manufacturer SSAB made history in August this year with the world’s first delivery of zero-carbon steel.

Usmanov went on to say that MetalloInvest builds a new facility for the production of HBI every three to four years as demand increases. “This will give us 10 million tonnes [of HBI] per year. We see these facilities as cornerstones for the provision of clean European steel,” he added.

“We see this as the big task for MetalloInvest at the moment,” Usmanov said. “We’re also helping German business find another sustainable development solution, as they say nowadays, in the form of cooperation with Russian mining and metallurgical companies.”

Moscow has launched its 900th electric bus in time for the holidays

CEE banking: As good as it gets in (post-) crisis times and the challenging geopolitical environment

DEATH OF THE SOVIET UNION: The borders drawn in the 1920s are serving Russia well in the 2020s

News

Moscow has launched its 900th electric bus in time for the holidays

The 900th electric bus hits the streets of Moscow as the holiday season starts suitably decked with festive lights.

Russian retail consolidation continues as Lenta buys e-grocer Utkonos

One of Russia's mid-cap food retailers, Lenta, has announced its intentions to acquire the Utkonos e-grocery service for RUB20bn ($270mn) to expand its online market share and acquire unique competences and loyal customer base.

Serbia suspends plans for Rio Tinto’s lithium mine

Plans to build huge mine that would have turned Serbia into Europe's top lithium producer on hold after mass protests.

Erdogan follows latest ‘unbelievable’ rate cut with 50% boost to Turkey’s minimum wage

Analysts warn that amid lira crisis move to hike Turks’ earnings could add to rampant inflation. Market fears hyperinflation will take hold.

Romanian chemicals group Chimcomplex mulls taking over Rompetrol

Chemical holding outlines development plans including ambitions to take over Romania's biggest refinery Petromidia, owned by Rompetrol.

Moscow has launched its 900th electric bus in time for the holidays
5 hours ago
Russian retail consolidation continues as Lenta buys e-grocer Utkonos
4 days ago
Serbia suspends plans for Rio Tinto’s lithium mine
4 days ago
Erdogan follows latest ‘unbelievable’ rate cut with 50% boost to Turkey’s minimum wage
4 days ago
Romanian chemicals group Chimcomplex mulls taking over Rompetrol
4 days ago

  1. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia won’t invade Ukraine. This crisis is more serious than that
    4 days ago
  2. Academic close to Erdogan says Turkey should prepare for state of emergency due to economic crisis
    5 days ago
  3. Russian policymakers face economic perfect storm
    6 days ago
  4. A possible Moscow game plan begins to emerge from the fog of almost war
    3 days ago
  5. Crisis-hit Turkish lira takes high-volatility rollercoaster ride featuring new all-time low
    7 days ago
  1. LONG READ: Russia looks poised to invade Ukraine, but what would an invasion actually look like?
    26 days ago
  2. Tehran City Council renames streets in dig at Azerbaijan
    26 days ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: Russia won’t invade Ukraine. This crisis is more serious than that
    4 days ago
  4. COMMENT: US expats homeless in Russia
    14 days ago
  5. Ready for war at any time in southern Armenia
    24 days ago

