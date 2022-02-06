US introduces new sanctions on Belarus

The USA has extended its sanctions against Belarus to blacklist certain individuals involved in “extraterritorial counter-dissident activities”, according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The announcement, published by the State Department on Friday, did not name the individuals targeted by the sanctions, but it accused those in question of complicity of human rights abuses.

"Today’s actions target multiple Belarusian nationals for their involvement in serious, extraterritorial counter-dissident activity," said the document.

"The United States condemns all such activity, including the attempt to forcibly repatriate Belarusian Olympian Krystsina Tsimanouskaya during the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games last year," the State Department elaborated.

The move comes as tensions mount between Moscow and Kyiv, with Russia allegedly amassing over 100,000 troops around Ukraine’s breakaway Donbas region, including in joint military exercises with Belarus.

The US and the West have vowed to cripple Russia’s economy with the harshest sanctions ever seen in the event of a Russian invasion. British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has also suggested that potential sanctions could involve seizing the London properties of Russian oligarchs.