UNDP in Kazakhstan joins global network of innovative accelerator labs

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Kazakhstan on March 2 officially joined a global network of 92 UNDP innovative accelerator labs (AccLab) in order to test and scale new solutions to address global and local development challenges.



The AccLab network, supported by Qatari and German government, is aimed at leveraging local innovations and validating their potential to accelerate development. AccLab in Kazakhstan will focus on sense-making, collective intelligence and solutions mapping, and will present a new service offering by UNDP to the Kazakh government

"The Accelerator Lab will focus on helping improve livelihoods through digitalisation. We’ve already established strong partnership with the government on improving access of citizens and businesses to digital public services,” Yakup Beris, UNDP resident representative in Kazakhstan, said. “Also, given country’s massive potential for saving energy and harnessing renewable energy sources and in line with its vision to pursue sustainable economic growth, the lab will also continue to build upon the momentum created with regard to the transition to green economy."

“We strive to digitalise all processes at a maximum level, so that every citizen in Kazakhstan could feel the change that comes through digitalization in their everyday life,” said Bagdat Mussin, Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan. “As of today, we have already digitised 90% of all public services, and people are getting used to receiving public services on their smartphones. Development of technological entrepreneurship in Kazakhstan also stands at a crucial moment. Since 2018, the international techno park Astana Hub has been creating favorable conditions for the setup and growth of technology start-ups and technology companies in Kazakhstan.”

The Accelerator Labs network was officially launched by the UNDP in July 2019 in New York.