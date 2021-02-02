UNDP helps launch mentoring programme for women entrepreneurs in Kyrgyzstan

By bne IntelIiNews February 2, 2021

Business Association JIA in cooperation with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has launched "Development and Implementation of Mentoring Programs for Women Entrepreneurs" in Kyrgyzstan within the framework of the Finnish government-funded "Aid for Trade in Central Asia" project.

The programme is a six-month interaction with successful entrepreneurs that will allow participants to receive support and advice from experienced peers on how to run a business, build a strategy in times of crisis along with learning effective time management and communication skills. 

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has hit small businesses in Kyrgyzstan hard. This especially applies to businesses run by vulnerable groups within the Kyrgyz population, including women.

