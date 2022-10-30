Ukrainian refugees return home despite warnings against doing so

Ukrainian refugees return home despite warnings against doing so
Six million Ukrainian refugees have returned home – Statista / bne IntelliNews
By Statista October 30, 2022

More than 6mn people have returned home in Ukraine despite the war raging on, according to the latest figures from the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Statista reports.

As Statista’s chart shows, there’s been a steady increase of people making the journey since IOM records began on April 17, whether from abroad or from other parts of the country. Of the latest round of surveys, 57% of returnees were female, 25% infants or children under 17 and around 16% were people aged 60 and older.

Ukrainian officials have asked citizens not to return home this winter after Russian missiles and drone strikes destroyed up to 40% of Ukraine’s power stations. Blackouts have already hit multiple cities and with temperatures known to drop to sub-zero temperatures, heating has become a major concern for the coming months.

“I wanted to ask people not to return. We need to survive the winter. But (if people come back) the electrical grid might fail", Iryna Vereshchuk, a deputy prime minister, said in a broadcast interview on Ukrainian national television on Tuesday, 25 October. “To return now is to risk yourself and your children, your vulnerable relatives."

Infographic: Ukrainian Refugees Return Home Despite Warnings Not To | Statista You will find more infographics at Statista

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

bneGREEN: Climate window set to slam shut, warns Guterres

bneGREEN: Ukraine war boosts green hydrogen to the tune of $73bn

bneGREEN: Carbon emissions to peak in “historic turning point” IEA says

Data

Fitch makes sharp upward revision to Croatia’s 2022 GDP growth forecast

Fitch now predicts 6.1% growth this year, up from 3.3% forecast previously, which reflects Croatia’s faster-than-expected growth in 1H22 and solid summer tourism season.

Chunky rate hike introduced in Kazakhstan as fleeing Russians drive up consumer prices

Benchmark raised 150 basis points to 16%, the highest it has been in six years. Inflation stands at 19.7%.

Russia’s CBR keeps key rate flat at 7.5% on escalating uncertainty

The board of the Central Bank of Russia resolved to maintain the key interest rate flat at 7.5% at the policy meeting of October 28, making no key rate cut for the first time in six months, as expected by the market.

Russian industry slides into 3% decline in September

Russian industrial output in September 2022 declined by 3.1% year on year versus a 0.1% y/y decline in August, according to the latest data from RosStat statistics agency.

Why the war in Ukraine threatens global food security

More than six weeks into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, there’s no end in sight to the conflict that has shaken the world to its very core. The war is also having major repercussions on food security.

Fitch makes sharp upward revision to Croatia’s 2022 GDP growth forecast
1 day ago
Chunky rate hike introduced in Kazakhstan as fleeing Russians drive up consumer prices
2 days ago
Russia’s CBR keeps key rate flat at 7.5% on escalating uncertainty
2 days ago
Russian industry slides into 3% decline in September
3 days ago
Why the war in Ukraine threatens global food security
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Putin puts Russia into economic martial law, makes cabinet war HQs
    6 days ago
  2. Hungary’s Viktor Orban flees Budapest’s huge anti-government protest
    6 days ago
  3. Moldova faces power blackouts after Transnistria halves electricity supplies
    6 days ago
  4. The rise of Iran's drone and ballistic missile industry
    6 days ago
  5. ENERGY CRISIS: Gas prices down but restocking EU tanks in 2023 looks more difficult than 2022
    8 days ago
  1. Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
    22 days ago
  2. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    19 days ago
  3. Germany says three out of four Nord Stream pipelines damaged beyond repair
    1 month ago
  4. Poll shows Putin's popularity took hit in September but remained as high as 77%
    1 month ago
  5. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    2 months ago

Reports

Dismiss