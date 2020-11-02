Ukrainian companies booked $3bn of losses in the first half of 2020

Despite a mild recovery in the second quarter Ukraine’s companies are loss-making in the first half of this year, down by just under UAH90bn ($3.1bn) on a cumulative basis
By bne IntelliNews November 2, 2020

Corporate profits in Ukraine were doing well in 2019 and the large and medium-sized enterprises reported an exceptionally good fourth quarter, taking in UAH274bn ($9.6bn) in the last quarter to bring the total corporate profits for 2019 to UAH529bn ($18.5bn).

However, the economic shocks of 2020 killed off activity in the first quarter and sent corporates collectively into a loss of UAH118bn. There was a mild recovery in the second quarter, where companies earned UAH28bn (about $1bn), but that was almost a third of what they earned in the same period a year earlier.

On a cumulative basis, Ukraine’s companies were loss-making in the first half of this year, down by just under UAH90bn ($3.1bn). While there was a mild recovery in the second quarter, that recovery is now under threat at the second wave of the coronavirus (COVID-19) gathers momentum and another lockdown may be on the cards.

 

Latvia’s retail trade turnover grew by 5.9% y/y in September 2020

Biggest increase was in automotive fuel sales, up by 13.4%.

Latvia’s 3Q20 GDP fell by 3.1% y/y

GDP down in annual terms but increased by 6.6% on second quarter as economy started post-lockdown recovery.

The coronacrisis has cost Russian companies $47bn rubles in lost profits this year

The coronacrisis has cost Russian companies RUB3.8 trillion ($47bn) in lost profits this year as of August this year, according to the latest data available.

Growing number of governments consider second lockdowns to tackle autumn COVID-19 wave

New coronavirus infections continued to rise alarmingly in Central and Southeast Europe as the centre of the pandemic shifts back to Europe.

Serbian economy to outperform Southeast Europe this year

World Bank forecasts Serbia’s economy to shrink by just 3% as it benefits from the Western Balkans’ biggest stimulus package and a low share of tourism in the economy.

