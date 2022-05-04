“Ukraine will win!” Boris Johnson states as he speaks to Ukrainian Parliament

“Ukraine will win!” Boris Johnson states as he speaks to Ukrainian Parliament
By Cameron Jones in Kyiv May 4, 2022

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reaffirmed Britain’s support for Ukraine during his virtual visit to the country. On May 3 Johnson addressed the Verkhovna Rada and stated that Ukraine will win the war against Russia. He described Ukrainians as having busted the “myth of Putin’s invincibility through their patriotism and love for their own country.”

However, Putin does remain in the south and the east of the country, he said. He added that Russian soldiers no longer have the excuse that they “don’t know what they are doing”, as they may have had during the early days of the war. Johnson then accused Russian soldiers of committing war crimes in the areas that they control.

Johnson signalled that the UK is ready to provide further support in the form of weapons, money and humanitarian aid in the short term, while its long-term goal is the strengthening of Ukrainian security to the extent “no one will dare attack them again.”

Britain has been one of Ukraine’s staunchest supporters both before and during the war. The UK has already sent ship-killing Harpoon missiles to Ukraine that have already arrived in the port city of Odesa. The UK will also cut tariffs on all goods from Ukraine to zero under the UK-Ukraine FTA, with the tariff measures being a “part of broad UK economic support to Ukraine, including GBP1bn [$1.27bn] in loan guarantees”. Many British fighters have also gone to Ukraine to fight with the Ukrainian Armed Forces, including Aiden Aslin, who was captured by Russian forces during the Siege of Mariupol.

Related Content

Ukraine presents roadmap to recovery

Moldova says “no signs” of Russian invasion

Hungary 'to continue to oppose EU sanctions on Russian oil'

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Ukraine presents roadmap to recovery

Moldova says “no signs” of Russian invasion

Hungary 'to continue to oppose EU sanctions on Russian oil'

News

Ukraine presents roadmap to recovery

Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko presented the roadmap for Ukraine’s economic recovery at the international conference "After the War: Rethinking the Future of Civil Society", Ukraine Business News reported on May 3.

Construction of Alexandroupolis LNG terminal launched to help reduce Balkans’ dependence on Russian gas

Greece is set to become a major gas supplier for the Balkans region, as investments aimed at achieving independence from Russian gas accelerate across Europe.

Moldova says “no signs” of Russian invasion

Defence ministry says no signs Moldova is in danger after The Times reported Russia has already decided to attack the Moldovan separatist republic of Transnistria.

Hungary 'to continue to oppose EU sanctions on Russian oil'

Zoltan Kovacs, Hungary’s State Secretary for International Communications, says Budapest remains opposed to proposals to ban the import of Russian crude oil and natural gas into the EU.

Russia taps FX reserves to dodge bond default

The Russian finance ministry said it has paid $564.8mn and $84.4mn in foreign currency for 2022 and 2042 eurobonds to the paying agent of the London branch of Citibank.

Ukraine presents roadmap to recovery
9 hours ago
Construction of Alexandroupolis LNG terminal launched to help reduce Balkans’ dependence on Russian gas
10 hours ago
Moldova says “no signs” of Russian invasion
1 day ago
Hungary 'to continue to oppose EU sanctions on Russian oil'
1 day ago
Russia taps FX reserves to dodge bond default
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Why are Russian pundits claiming Romania is preparing to invade Transnistria?
    7 days ago
  2. Serbia’s pro-Russian media turn on Putin
    5 days ago
  3. Moldova rejects Ukraine’s offer to seize Transnistria
    6 days ago
  4. Czech Archbishop Duka defends Russian soldiers over rape of Ukrainian women
    5 days ago
  5. Russia taps FX reserves to dodge bond default
    1 day ago
  1. DON: Russia's Black Sea flagship Moskva sunk – the anatomy of a missile strike
    15 days ago
  2. Does Putin have cancer?
    29 days ago
  3. Why are Russian pundits claiming Romania is preparing to invade Transnistria?
    7 days ago
  4. Nato to send more, and possibly more powerful, weapons to Ukraine
    26 days ago
  5. Conflicting reports over Ukrainian troops surrendering in Mariupol
    27 days ago

Reports

Dismiss