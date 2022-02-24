Ukraine to arm citizens willing to defend the country

Ukraine to arm citizens willing to defend the country
A building in Mariupol destroyed in the previous fighting with Russian in 2014.
By Dominic Culverwell in Berlin February 24, 2022

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced a series of measures against Russia's military invasion on February 24, including the imposition of martial law, and the recruitment of citizens with combat experience or their own weapons to defend the country.

He said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are already engaged in “hard battles repelling attacks by the Russian army" as Ukraine suffers assaults from the “north, east and south”.

"President Volodymyr Zelenskiy immediately convened the Military Cabinet, the National Security and Defence Council. All the necessary decisions were made in terms of the logistics of the counter-operation against the armed forces of the Russian Federation, and martial law was imposed in Ukraine. These are concrete actions to protect our territorial integrity," said the Adviser to the Head of the President's Office, Mykhailo Podoliak, on February 24.

Zelenskiy especially called on Ukraine’s citizens to support the Ukrainian army. "Our servicemen need this support. The main thing is that they need the support of our population. We have an army of powerful people. Our population is also a powerful army. So support our military," Zelenskiy said.

He announced the National Security and Defence Council had decided to “lift sanctions on all citizens of Ukraine who are ready to defend our state with weapons in their hands as part of territorial defence".

The president also called on everyone with combat experience and who is capable of fighting to “come to the relevant staffing centres of the Ministry of Internal Affairs” and announced that the state will “give weapons to anyone who wants to defend the country”.

To keep morale high, Zelenskiy asked the Ukrainian media to more actively inform the public about the success of the armed aorces and the losses of the enemy. "The enemy has suffered heavy losses. The losses of the enemy will be even greater,” he stated.

On Twitter, Zelenskiy wrote that he had spoken to US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, President of the European Council Charles Michel, and President Andrzej Duda of Poland. He mentioned the formation of an “anti-Putin coalition” and urged “immediate sanctions, defence and financial support” for Ukraine. 

Ukraine has announced it is severing diplomatic relations with Russia. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recalled to Kyiv the charge d’affaires of Ukraine in Russia, Vasyl Pokotylo, for consultations. The MFA also commenced the evacuation of Ukraine’s embassy in Moscow.

The government also assured that the national bank and the banking system have all the necessary resources to meet the financial needs of the state, its defence, and to protect the interests of citizens.

Podoliak added that a cash withdrawal limit of UAH 100,000 had been introduced.

"There were some interruptions a few hours ago with the possibility to pay for goods or services by card. These are all local manifestations of cyber attacks, which are accompanied by military attacks on our industries. In the banking sector, everything is sufficiently controlled," he said.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

MOSCOW BLOG: Putin takes the “Berlin Wall option” to end the Ukraine crisis

EU to hit Russia with a 'massive package' of sanctions

Moldova tightens security after explosions heard close to Russia-backed Transnistria

News

EU to hit Russia with a 'massive package' of sanctions

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Europe will hit Russia with a “massive package” of sanctions following its attack on Ukraine on February 24 which will “undermine Russia’s economic base".

Moldova tightens security after explosions heard close to Russia-backed Transnistria

What’s Putin’s plan for the breakaway Moldovan region on Ukraine’s western flank?

Lithuania declares state of emergency, asks Nato to invoke Article 4

Baltic foreign ministers jointly condemned Russia’s attack on Ukraine and called for strict sanctions against the aggressor.

Residents flee Kyiv as Russia attacks Ukraine

Roads out of Kyiv have snarled up with three-abreast traffic jams as residents pack their cars and flee the capital after attacks on Ukraine started at 5am on the morning of February 24.

Markets in turmoil as Russia launches invasion

Russian markets have halted trading after Vladimir Putin announced a 'special military operation' in the Donbas region of Ukraine.

EU to hit Russia with a 'massive package' of sanctions
4 hours ago
Moldova tightens security after explosions heard close to Russia-backed Transnistria
4 hours ago
Lithuania declares state of emergency, asks Nato to invoke Article 4
5 hours ago
Residents flee Kyiv as Russia attacks Ukraine
6 hours ago
Markets in turmoil as Russia launches invasion
6 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    1 month ago
  2. RAGOZIN: What is Zelenskiy afraid of?
    15 days ago
  3. UPDATED: Putin recognises Luhansk and Donetsk as independent
    2 days ago
  4. Lithuania declares state of emergency, asks Nato to invoke Article 4
    5 hours ago
  5. Unbundled: the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine
    10 months ago
  1. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    1 month ago
  2. RAGOZIN: What is Zelenskiy afraid of?
    15 days ago
  3. RAGOZIN: Zelenskiy swimming in the shark infested waters of friends and foes
    28 days ago
  4. Russia issues a eight-point list of demands
    2 months ago
  5. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    4 months ago

Reports

Dismiss