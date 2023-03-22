Ukraine signs off on a $15.6bn EFF staff-level agreement with the IMF

Ukraine signs off on a $15.6bn EFF staff-level agreement with the IMF
Ukraine has secured a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a 48-month $15.6bn Extended Fund Facility (EFF) Arrangement. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews March 22, 2023

Ukraine has secured a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a 48-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF) Arrangement, the government said on March 22.

The program will provide Ukraine with $15.6bn (SDR 11.6bn) to aid its economic recovery, and help mobilise financing from its international partners. The IMF Executive Board is expected to approve the program in the coming weeks.

The EFF program consists of two phases. The first phase, lasting 12-18 months, aims to strengthen fiscal, external, price and financial stability by bolstering revenue mobilisation, avoiding monetary financing, and promoting central bank independence.

The second phase includes extensive reforms for recovery and reconstruction, measures to support Ukraine's EU accession goals, and enhancements to financial resilience and long-term growth.

During the second phase, Ukraine plans to return to the policy frameworks that were in place prior to the Russian war against Ukraine, including a flexible exchange rate and inflation targeting regime. Structural reforms in fiscal policies will stabilise medium-term revenues by introducing a national revenue strategy, public finance management, and public investment management reforms that aid in the post-war reconstruction process.

“During the second phase it is anticipated that Ukraine will return to the policy frameworks that were in place prior to the Russian war against Ukraine, which includes a flexible exchange rate and inflation targeting regime,” Ukraine’s Ministry of Finance (MinFin) said in a press release. “Moreover, there will be a focus on implementing essential structural reforms in fiscal policies to stabilise medium-term revenues by introducing a national revenue strategy, and also launching public finance management and introducing public investment management reforms that will aid in the post-war reconstruction process. To help the post-war reform endeavours, it is necessary to improve competition in the crucial energy sector, while reducing quasi-fiscal liabilities.”

Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko welcomed the agreement, stating that it will significantly support the Ukrainian economy, financial system, and ensure mobilisation of additional donor's financial resources. He expressed his gratitude to the IMF team for standing with Ukraine.

“The teams of the IMF, the Government of Ukraine, and the National Bank of Ukraine did a tremendous job to ensure that an agreement is reached. I am grateful to the IMF experts for their decisiveness during the mission,” Marchenko said.

“After the Board consideration the EFF program will significantly support the Ukrainian economy, financial system and will ensure mobilisation of additional donor’s financial resources which is necessary for our successful struggle against the aggressor. We are grateful to the IMF team for standing with Ukraine,” Marchenko added.

The staff-level agreement between the Ukrainian authorities and IMF will provide significant financial support to aid the country's economic recovery and reconstruction efforts. The program will help to maintain macro financial stability and mobilise additional financing from Ukraine's international partners. The next step is for the IMF Executive Board to approve the program, which is expected to happen soon.

 

 

 

