Ukraine’s industrial production decline slows to 11.7% y/y in May
By bne IntelliNews June 24, 2020

Ukraine’s industrial production declined by 11.7% in May year on year, less than April’s record y/y drop of 16.2%, according to the State Statistics Service.

The biggest contraction was in coal extraction, which was down 44.5%, according to Ukrstat as cited by UBN.

The only sector to show significant increases was pharmaceutical products, which were up 8.8%.

From January to May, industrial production is down 8.7% compared to the first five months of 2019.

Electricity generation dropped by 11.2%; manufacturing by 10%; and mining by 6.6%. Last year, industrial production decreased by 1.8% compared to 2018.

 

