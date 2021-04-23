Ukraine’s industrial production back in the black in March with 2.1% increase

By bne IntelliNews April 23, 2021

After two months of declines, industrial production grew in March, recording a 2.1% increase, the State Statistics Service report on April 21.  

The March growth was not big enough to offset declines in January and February. The first quarter was down 2% y/y. Last year, industrial production dropped by 5.2% compared to 2019. 

Ukrainian retail sales increased 7.5% y/y in the first quarter of 2021 accelerating from a 4.6%% y/y growth in 2M21, Ukraine’s State Statistics Service reported on April 20. In March, retail sales advanced 11.8% y/y or 13.1% m/m.

Polish industrial production jumps 18.9% y/y off low base and returning demand

Once again, export-oriented branches of Poland’s industrial segment fared the best in March.

Czechia and Slovakia recorded the highest excess mortality rates in the EU in February

Slovakia's death toll increased by 65% compared to the average level between 2016 and 2019, while Czechia posted a 40% growth in excess mortality amid severe wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Polish PPI expansion picks up to 3.9% y/y in March

Producer prices increase on back of weak zloty, supply chain problems and rising commodity prices.

Moldova’s currency falls amid weak exports, no grants

