Ukraine’s economy fell back into recession in the second quarter on a q/q basis

Ukraine’s economy fell back into recession in the second quarter on a q/q basis
Ukraine’s economy fell back into recession in the second quarter on a q/q basis as growth slows, but on an annualised basis growth was up 5.4%, less than analysts were expecting.
By bne IntelliNews August 17, 2021

Ukraine’s economy fell back into recession in the second quarter of this year as the fallout from the pandemic and soaring inflation that caused the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) to dramatically hike interest rates start to weigh on growth.  

GDP shrank by a seasonally adjusted 0.8% q/q in the second quarter after falling 1.2% q/q in the previous three months, preliminary data released by Ukrstat showed on August 16.  

However on an annualised basis GDP growth was positive, advancing by 5.4%, up from -2.2% y/y growth in the first quarter, although the second quarter growth was less than the 7.3% y/y increase analysts were expecting.  

Ukraine’s economy has been recovering from last year’s crisis with industrial production bouncing back strongly in April, up 13% y/y. However, the growth is going off the boil now with industrial production also falling back to a mere 1.1% y/y in June.  

The fly in the ointment has been inflation which has come roaring back this year and broke above 10% for the first time in years in July to reach 10.2%, after the NBU had effectively crushed inflation in the summer of 2020 when it briefly dropped below 2%.  

In response the NBU was forced to put through a series of large and growth-killing rate hikes  March (50bp), April (100bp), flat in June and July (100bp)  in an attempt to bring price rises back under control.   

During the same quarter, basic sector output growth, which is a rough proxy for GDP growth, was mainly attributable to improvements in retail trade, industrial output and construction, all thanks to a low base.

Basic sector output growth peaked at 18.3% y/y in April, mainly due to the low base effect, before slowing to 4.1% in May and 1.7% in June. The slowdown was evident in most of the largest sectors, including industrial production, retail trade and agriculture.

“In 1H21, GDP growth reached 1.7% y/y. We expect the economy to continue to see modest growth this year and the annual number to come in at around 1.5%,” Sova Capital said in a note.  

  

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

$6bn of IMF SDRs will hardly dent Turkey’s net reserves deficit of $41bn

Russia’s economic growth continues to surprise on the upside with 10.3% expansion in 2Q21

US threatens to revoke Russia’s 'market economy' status

Data

Russia’s economic growth continues to surprise on the upside with 10.3% expansion in 2Q21

Russia’s GDP was up 1.3% vs. 4Q19, although it is still 3 percentage points below pre-COVID-19 trend levels.

Ukraine goods trade balance switches to $0.2bn deficit in June

Ukraine’s goods trade balance switched to a deficit of $230mn in June from a surplus of $257mn in May, according to Ukrstat.

Romania ups official growth forecast for this year by 2pp to 7%

The CNP’s forecast is rather cautious compared to the double-digit growth rate mentioned by Prime Minister Florin Citu recently as possible for this year.

Poland’s inflation shoots to 5% y/y in July

A move to quash accelerating inflation from the NBP is, however, unlikely before it is clear how big the impact of the expected fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic will be.

Poland’s GDP soars 10.7% y/y in Q2 after pandemic recession

Growth expected to slow if government reimposes COVID-19 restrictions in the autumn.

Russia’s economic growth continues to surprise on the upside with 10.3% expansion in 2Q21
6 hours ago
Ukraine goods trade balance switches to $0.2bn deficit in June
15 hours ago
Romania ups official growth forecast for this year by 2pp to 7%
1 day ago
Poland’s inflation shoots to 5% y/y in July
1 day ago
Poland’s GDP soars 10.7% y/y in Q2 after pandemic recession
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. As Taliban regime takes shape, Central Asia and Iran assess fate of Afghanistan investments
    1 day ago
  2. Firefighters from Southeast Europe help North Macedonia to extinguish wildfires
    7 days ago
  3. ISTANBUL BLOG: Nato training for Afghans in Turkey gives off a “Syria” odour
    2 days ago
  4. Afghan president reported to have fled with helicopters full of cash amid chaotic scenes at airport
    1 day ago
  5. President flees as Kabul falls to Taliban
    2 days ago
  1. Fires engulf parts of North Macedonia due to extremely hot weather
    13 days ago
  2. Georgia’s Western honeymoon – coming to an end?
    13 days ago
  3. DATACRUNCH: demographic disaster in Russia, but a catastrophe in Ukraine
    1 month ago
  4. LONG READ: Putin’s babies
    1 month ago
  5. Russia temporarily disconnects from the World Wide Web
    25 days ago

Reports

Dismiss