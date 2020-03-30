Ukraine's Economics Ministry forecasts 3.9% economic contraction in 2020

Ukraine's Economics Ministry forecasts 3.9% economic contraction in 2020
Ukraine's Economics Ministry forecasts 3.9% economic contraction in 2020 from the previous assumption of a 3.7% expansion
By bne IntelliNews March 30, 2020

Ukraine’s Economy Ministry has dramatically downgraded its 2020 macroeconomic forecast and forecasts a 3.9% year-on-year contraction in the economy in 2020, down from its previous prediction of 3.7% y/y growth at the start of the month, the ministry said on March 30.

That is a 7.2% change in growth from top to tail, about half as bad as the 2014 economic contraction of 15% in the first quarter of that year following the Euromaidan protests that ousted former President Viktor Yanukovych.

The Economy Ministry updated forecast also assumes consumer inflation of rising to 8.7% y/y this year from the previous prediction of 5.5% y/y and an average exchange rate of UAH29.50/$ (vs. UAH27.00/$ previously).

Nominal GDP is forecast to come in at UAH4,000bn for the year, down from UAH4,510bn previously forecast, while the average monthly wage is expected at UAH11,000 (UAH12,500 previously). The unemployment forecast has been revised to 9.4% from 8.1% previously.

 

Related Content

OUTLOOK 2020/2021 Iran

Pandemic knocked growth momentum out of Turkish manufacturing March PMI shows

The calm before the storm: Russia’s March PMI manufacturing index shows only a mild decline

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

OUTLOOK 2020/2021 Iran

Pandemic knocked growth momentum out of Turkish manufacturing March PMI shows

The calm before the storm: Russia’s March PMI manufacturing index shows only a mild decline

Data

Balkans have some of the world’s strictest anti-coronavirus measures

Oxford University researchers look at the steps taken to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Russia's National Welfare Fund steps up again to $157.2bn, or 11% of GDP, in March

The Russian Ministry of Finance announced on March 19 that it has transferred last year's budget surplus to the National Welfare Fund (NWF), which now amounts to about RUB12,200bn ($157.2bn), or 11% of GDP

Small countries in Balkans and South Caucasus most exposed to tourism industry collapse

No one knows if there will be a summer tourism season at all in 2020, which is bad news for the countries that generate around a quarter of their GDP from the sector.

Capital Economics slashes CEE growth forecasts for 2020 to -2% y/y

Economic consultancy Capital Economics has slashed its growth forecast for the Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) to a 2% y/y contractions from the previous 2.3% expansion in 2020, as a result of the coronavirus.

Ukraine industrial output falls 1.5% in February

Ukraine's industrial output fell 1.5% y/y in February

Balkans have some of the world’s strictest anti-coronavirus measures
1 day ago
Russia's National Welfare Fund steps up again to $157.2bn, or 11% of GDP, in March
5 days ago
Small countries in Balkans and South Caucasus most exposed to tourism industry collapse
6 days ago
Capital Economics slashes CEE growth forecasts for 2020 to -2% y/y
7 days ago
Ukraine industrial output falls 1.5% in February
8 days ago

Most Read

  1. Harvard academic claims coronavirus situation “out of control” in Turkey
    8 days ago
  2. COLCHIS: Why is Georgia succeeding with the coronavirus where many Western countries are failing?
    10 days ago
  3. UK ‘pressing US to ease Iran sanctions to help fight coronavirus’
    14 days ago
  4. Moscow locked down as coronavirus infections in Russia accelerate
    3 days ago
  5. Poland “relatively resilient” to COVID-19, Fitch says
    1 day ago
  1. COLCHIS: Why is Georgia succeeding with the coronavirus where many Western countries are failing?
    10 days ago
  2. Harvard academic claims coronavirus situation “out of control” in Turkey
    8 days ago
  3. Questions grow over Turkey’s “coronavirus free” status
    25 days ago
  4. AFC Capital: Uzbekistan’s golden hedge in a time of coronavirus
    29 days ago
  5. Bulgaria declares state of emergency over coronavirus until April 13
    19 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss