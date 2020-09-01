Ukraine's court cancels anti-corruption agency director appointment

Ukraine’s Constitutional Court ruled as unconstitutional on August 28 an order of former President Poroshenko from April 2015 that appointed Artem Sytnyk to the position of director of the National Anti-corruption Bureau (NABU), ukranews.com.ua reported on the same day. The court heard this case based on a petition from 51 MPs who claimed that the appointment of the NABU head is not in the list of the president’s powers, which is an exclusive list stipulated by the constitution.

Reacting to the event, NABU issued a press release on August 29 stating that the ruling does not mean the automatic dismissal of Sytnyk, because the exclusive list of reasons for the firing of the NABU director, stipulated by the law on NABU, does not include rulings by the Constitutional Court.

However, the interpretation of the ruling by the office of President Zelenskiy was different. In its August 29 press release, the office warned of a “possible loss of power by the NABU director” and expressed its expectations of an efficient anti-corruption policy from NABU’s “acting director”.

The office openly blamed Zelenskiy’s predecessor, Poroshenko, for his “hasty and speculative practice” in the formation of anti-corruption infrastructure “which went against the constitution”. Instead, NABU called the ruling politically motivated, recalling that the ruling emerged very soon after NABU released alleged audio recordings where some judges were discussing their numerous conspiracies, including the rulings of the Constitutional Court.

Founded in April 2015, just over a year after the Maidan revolution, which ousted previous president Viktor Yanukovich, NABU was expected to become the premier anti-corruption body. However, the agency soon locked horns with then president Petro Poroshenko, who tried to stifle its activities. Only pressure from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) allowed the bureau to go ahead.

"We expect in the coming days that there will more clarity on Sytnyk’s status, though Zelenskiy’s press release leaves little chance that Sytnyk is still seen by the president as NABU director," Alexander Paraschiy, an analyst at the Kyiv-based Concorde Capital brokerage, said in a research note. "If so, Ukraine’s chance to get any external financing in the West will be put under question, meaning Ukraine’s sovereign default risk increases.

"After last week’s dismissal of top anti-corruption prosecutor Nazar Kholodnytsky, Sytnyk was the only top Ukrainian official who has kept his position since the presidency of Poroshenko," he went on to say. "Appointed under the supervision of IFIs, Sytnyk acted pronouncedly and independently from both Poroshenko and Zelenskiy.

"Therefore, Sytnyk’s possible dismissal can bring into question the independence of NABU, at least in the eyes of Ukraine’s Western partners," he concluded. "The very likely dismissal of Sytnyk will spoil Ukraine’s relationship with the IMF, which earlier reacted aggressively to any timid attempt to undermine Sytnyk’s position as NABU head, e.g. by changing law on NABU."