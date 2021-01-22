Ukraine's cabinet prepares bond issues to offset the loan to renewable energy suppliers

By bne IntelliNews January 22, 2021

Ukrainian PM Denys Shmyhal has directed the finance, energy and economy ministries to raise funds for the repayment of green energy suppliers through the issue of state bonds, which to be called "green bonds", the epravda.com.ua news site reported on January 20. 

Last year, the government-mandated industry operator, Guaranteed Buyer, bought inefficient clean electricity, resulting in the misallocation of the market. The Guaranteed Buyer bought only UAH2.8bn ($99.4mn) worth of renewable energy for UAH24.6bn in total during March-July of 2020.

“Ukraine’s 2021 state budget does not explicitly foresee an issue of any state debt to repay the accumulated green energy arrears, so it is not clear on what basis the government is going to issue its “green bonds”. Nevertheless, such an issue is possible, and in case it’s done, it will significantly improve the liquidity of green energy producers, including DTEK Renewables (DTEREN). This supports our view that DTEREN bonds, yielding currently 10.4% to their maturity in 2024, are the most attractive instrument in Ukraine’s fixed income universe,” an analyst at the Kyiv-based Concorde Capital brokerage said in a research note.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Ankara Etlik City Hospital consortium restructures €883mn loan

Local conglomerate Turkerler and Italy’s Astaldi, the consortium building the Ankara Etlik City Hospital, has restructured an €833mn loan with a consortium of 15 banks, including the European ... more

Success of Tajik woman agri-entrepreneur ‘demonstrates value of Green Economy Financing Facility’

The success of a Tajik woman agri-entrepreneur—Shamsihol Sultonova, who owns a farm in the Shahritus region of Tajikistan—has been highlighted to demonstrate the value of the ... more

UNDP in Kazakhstan launches second phase of Eco-Damu Loan Programme

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Kazakhstan has launched the second phase of the Eco-Damu Loan Programme for the period of 2020-2024. The launch was jointly ... more

Most Read

  1. Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows
    2 days ago
  2. LONG READ: The oligarch problem
    5 days ago
  3. EBRD investments reach record €11bn in pandemic-struck 2020
    8 days ago
  4. Tehran Stock Exchange chief quits amid “Black Monday” fury
    3 days ago
  5. Private finance mobilised by development banks up 9% to $175bn in 2019
    3 days ago
  1. MOSCOW BLOG: The storming of the US Capitol was not a coup, but the shelling of the Russian White House was
    12 days ago
  2. Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows
    2 days ago
  3. LONG READ: The oligarch problem
    5 days ago
  4. EU to begin certifying Russian Sputnik V vaccine for use in Europe
    9 days ago
  5. EBRD investments reach record €11bn in pandemic-struck 2020
    8 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss