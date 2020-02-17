Ukraine reports 1.5% y/y GDP growth in October-December

By bne IntelliNews February 17, 2020

Ukraine’s real GDP grew 1.5% year-on-year, or 0.1% quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted in November-December 2019, according to preliminary estimates by the nation's state statistics service Ukrstat published on February 14.

Evgeniya Akhtyrko at Kyiv-based brokerage Concorde Capital believes that the fourth-quarter cooling of economic growth was due to the drop in industrial output and weak result of the agricultural sector, which was partially due to the shift in seasonality. "Given this estimate, 2019 GDP growth is likely to land at 3.2% y/y (vs. 3.3% y/y in 2018)," she added in a note on February 18.

Concorde expects Ukraine’s economy to grow to 3.3% y/y this year.

Data

Belarus government forecasts 2% y/y GDP drop in January amid snowballing energy crisis

The Belarusian government forecasts a 2% year-on-year GDP drop in January due to the energy dispute with Russia

Polish GDP growth eases to just 3.5% y/y in Q4

Analysts forecast a further slowdown in the first half of 2020.

Russian weekly inflation stable at 0.1%

Russia’s weekly inflation remained at 0.1% week-on-week on the week of February 10, with the daily inflation slowing to 0.01% after an acceleration over the first few days in February, according to Rosstat statistics agency.

Turkish industrial production beats market forecast at 8.6% y/y in December

Capital estimates economy expanded 1.5% q/q in Q4 with looser fiscal and monetary policy as drivers. But signs are pressure on lira likely to mount. Central bank expected to hike rates by second half.

Kazakh industrial output up by 4.1% y/y in January

Kazakhstan's industrial output rose by 4.1% y/y in January, according to figures released by the State Statistics Committee on February 11.

Belarus government forecasts 2% y/y GDP drop in January amid snowballing energy crisis
11 hours ago
Polish GDP growth eases to just 3.5% y/y in Q4
10 hours ago
Russian weekly inflation stable at 0.1%
3 days ago
Turkish industrial production beats market forecast at 8.6% y/y in December
3 days ago
Kazakh industrial output up by 4.1% y/y in January
5 days ago

