UK fintech DiPocket sets up CEE base in Lithuania

UK fintech DiPocket sets up CEE base in Lithuania
By bne IntelliNews November 16, 2020

UK’s DiPocket, a fintech that provides a range of cashless payment solutions to its clients, has established its centre for Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) in Lithuania.

Lithuania has been lately hailed as a haven for fintech firms that are seeking expansion or relocating due to Brexit.

According to DiPocket CEO Fedele Di Maggio, choosing a location for the firm’s regional base was easy – Lithuania is arguably the most fintech-friendly environment upholding the highest regulatory standards in the region.

Currently, DiPocket has a team of 40 people, which it plans to grow to more than 100 people in 2022, and a large part of the new hires will be based in Lithuania.

The company has just received an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license in Lithuania, Lithuania's foreign investment promotion agency Investuok Lietuvoje (Invest Lithuania) said.

Having expanded its value proposition and organically built a strong client base, DiPocket recently raised €6mn in Series A funding from EXIM Cross-border Fund managed by GB & Partners Investment Management, and is planning to strengthen its position across CEE and beyond from its new Lithuanian base.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Estonia’s Bolt to invest €100mn in rental services in 2021

Estonia seeks observer status on Arctic Council with e-Arctic idea in mind

Estonia's far-right interior minister resigns after questioning Biden's election win

Tech

Cisco expands cloud-based services with acquisition of high-flying Budapest-based startup

Takeover of Kubernetes-focused Hungarian startup Banzai Cloud is Cisco's second cloud-native-focused acquisition in two months.

Russian petrochemical major Sibur spearheads digital transformation

Russian petrochemical major Sibur told East-West Digital News it has developed a technology which allows high-precision modelling of physicochemical processes in petrochemical production.

MegaFon invests in fast-growing challenger on Russian online video market

MegaFon, a major Russian mobile phone operator, is to acquire 33.8% of Digital Media Holding LLC (DMH), the parent company of the Start video service.

Estonia’s Bolt to invest €100mn in rental services in 2021

Maverick Estonian transport company Bolt announced it will expand its light-duty electric vehicle rental service to 100 European cities and bring 130,000 electric scooters and bicycles to the streets in 2021.

Russian petrochemical major Sibur spearheads digital transformation

Russian petrochemical major Sibur told East-West Digital News it has developed a technology which allows high-precision modeling of physicochemical processes in petrochemical production.

Cisco expands cloud-based services with acquisition of high-flying Budapest-based startup
14 hours ago
Russian petrochemical major Sibur spearheads digital transformation
4 days ago
MegaFon invests in fast-growing challenger on Russian online video market
5 days ago
Estonia’s Bolt to invest €100mn in rental services in 2021
4 days ago
Russian petrochemical major Sibur spearheads digital transformation
4 days ago

Most Read

  1. Who emerge as the real winners from the bloody Nagorno-Karabakh conflict?
    6 days ago
  2. Armenia and Karabakh announce construction of third connecting highway
    5 months ago
  3. An outpouring of grief, anger and frustration in Minsk as police beat another protester to death
    4 days ago
  4. Serbia tightens restrictions as coronavirus cases reach new records
    9 days ago
  5. Belarusian President Lukashenko makes protesting a criminal offence
    5 days ago
  1. Azerbaijan’s next move awaited as its troops close on Nagorno-Karabakh’s second largest city
    15 days ago
  2. Perspectives | Armenia’s military position in Nagorno-Karabakh grows precarious
    23 days ago
  3. Russia knocked Turkish drones out of sky in Armenia claims report
    27 days ago
  4. Will Turkey and Greece fight a war over East Mediterranean gas?
    19 days ago
  5. STOLYPIN: If Lavrov goes, can we hope for better from Russia’s diminished foreign ministry?
    26 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss