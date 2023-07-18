Turks said to find it nigh on impossible to buy car amid rush for steady assets

Turks said to find it nigh on impossible to buy car amid rush for steady assets
Cars coming on to the market in Turkey are quickly snapped up left, right and centre. / David Wilson, Oak Park, Illinois, US, cc-by-2,0
By bne IntelIiNews July 18, 2023

Consumers in Turkey are finding it almost impossible to buy a car amid the rush for dependable assets in the country’s economic crisis marked by rampant inflation and the collapse in the value of the Turkish lira.

That was the complaint voiced to Timothy Ash, a veteran observer of Turkey at BlueBay Asset Management, as he spent last week in the country assessing the Erdogan administration’s battle against severe economic woes that could turn into a systemic crisis.

Noting that “inflation hoarding is pervasive” in Turkey, Ash wrote in a blog on his trip that “I was told that it’s almost impossible to buy a car—there are long delivery times, even though it’s impossible to get finance for more than 10% of the purchase price”.

Turks are typically looking to invest in cars, gold and cryptocurrency, with the lira down another 30% against the dollar in the year to date. 

The latest data on Turkish auto production will not, however, encourage local consumers looking to acquire a vehicle.

Turkish carmakers produced 119,000 vehicles in June, marking a 12.2% y/y decline, data from the trading group OSD have shown.

Passenger car output fell 12.3% y/y to around 76,000 vehicles, while light commercial vehicle (LCV) production was down 12% y/y to 43,000.

Turkey’s auto market expanded at 35.6% y/y last month with passenger car sales growing more than 40% y/y to 90,000.

Factories worked fewer days in June due to the extended Eid al-Adha holiday, a fact that may explain the marked decline in the production.

In 1H23, vehicle production rose 13.2% y/y to 735,000 units. Passenger car output increased 21% y/y to 462,400.

More than 581,000 vehicles were sold on the local market in January-June, pointing to a 55% y/y increase. The y/y rise in passenger car sales was also 55% y/y, taking the total to 430,000.

The automaking industry’s export revenues stood at $17.7bn in the first half, rising 14.6% y/y.

In June alone, export revenues increased by 8.8% y/y to $3.06bn.

Despite the beleaguered lira, the country’s passenger car imports in June leapt more than 68% y/y to 59,000. In the first six months of the year, Turkey imported 282,000 passenger cars, up 66% y/y.

Turkey last week hiked the tax on consumer loans by 5pp to 15% adding to difficulties for Turks looking to secure assets that will not shed value.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

ISTANBUL BLOG: Economic storm blows Erdogan westward

Turkey hikes tax on consumer loans by 5pp to 15%

Neobank acquisition makes Papara Turkey’s first fintech unicorn

News

Danone and Carlsberg assets handed to Putin’s cronies

The “temporary external management” of the Russian assets of dairy major Danone and brewer Carlsberg has been handed over to a nephew of Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov and Vladimir Putin's ally from '90s St Petersburg.

Ramaphosa says arresting Putin would be ‘declaration of war’ against Russia

South Africa struggles with obligation to detain the Russian president if he comes to next month's BRICS summit because of his indictment by International Criminal Court.

Armenia emerges as key trade route for used cars to Russia bypassing Western sanctions

Exports of cars increased from $800,000 in January 2022 to over $180mn in the same month in 2023.

Poland tables coal assets spin-off offer to key utilities

PGE, Tauron, Enea, and Energa received offers from the Ministry of State Assets for the spinoff of their coal-fired generation assets to a new state-owned vehicle.

KFOR asserts control over Kosovo's airspace following delivery of Turkish drones

The purchase of drones comes at a time of heightened tension with neighbouring Serbia and follows recent unrest caused by ethnic Serbs in northern Kosovo.

Danone and Carlsberg assets handed to Putin’s cronies
52 minutes ago
Ramaphosa says arresting Putin would be ‘declaration of war’ against Russia
4 hours ago
Armenia emerges as key trade route for used cars to Russia bypassing Western sanctions
16 hours ago
Poland tables coal assets spin-off offer to key utilities
1 day ago
KFOR asserts control over Kosovo's airspace following delivery of Turkish drones
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Russia has declined South Africa's request for President Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit, says Pretoria
    2 days ago
  2. KYIV BLOG: Ukraine left in limbo
    6 days ago
  3. ING: World trade to see big shifts and weaker growth in 2023
    2 months ago
  4. MACRO ADVISORY: Russia’s economy posts the highest rate of expansion since early 2022
    7 days ago
  5. US Treasury starts spying on Russia’s neighbours for sanctions compliance
    7 days ago
  1. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    27 days ago
  2. Georgian officials attack McDonald's over "LGBT propaganda" in Happy Meal
    1 month ago
  3. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    2 months ago
  4. BlackRock and JPMorgan will help Ukraine launch a recovery bank to raise hundreds of billions of reconstruction money
    29 days ago
  5. WAGNER MUTINY LIVE: latest news on Prigozhin’s insurrection
    25 days ago

Reports

Dismiss