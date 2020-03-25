Turkmenistan: Unjust deserts

Turkmenistan: Unjust deserts
Opposition newspaper Chronicles of Turkmenistan has pointed to a desert reserve 60km from Turkmenabat where it says high-ranking officials have taken their families to escape any possible encounters with the coronavirus.
By Akhal-Teke. Eurasianet March 25, 2020

There has been grim news this week out of Turkey, where as many as 37 nationals of Turkmenistan are reported to have died after using surrogate alcohol to ward off possible coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.

This incident is a sad example of the tragedies that can occur when people have limited access to reliable advice on how best to protect their health. 

Back in Turkmenistan, the government has largely maintained its tomblike silence over the global COVID-19 pandemic. The subject has mainly come up in interactions with the outside world, such as when President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov discussed the matter over the phone with his Uzbek counterpart, Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The Chinese government had the indelicacy to mention the pandemic in its message to Berdimuhamedov to congratulate him on the occasion of the Nowruz spring holiday. Beijing’s ambassador in Ashgabat has also spoken out through local media about his government’s fight against coronavirus, the alleged success of which he attributed to “Chinese speed, Chinese proportions, Chinese efficiency” and “the enormous advantages of socialism with Chinese characteristics.” 

The Turkmen strategy is—if the government is to be believed (and it usually is not)—even more effective than that of China, since not one COVID-19 case has yet been confirmed. Ashgabat’s approach has been to shut all borders and suspend all international travel.

More recent measures raised the suspicion that the virus has nonetheless managed to filter through. RFE/RL’s Turkmen service, Radio Azatlyk, reported on March 24 that people wishing to move among the country’s five provinces must first obtain authorisations and a certificate confirming they do not carry the coronavirus. Huge lines of people wishing to get this certificate have formed at medical clinics and, as usual, there are claims that money is exchanging hands to expedite issuance of the document. 

State media is not informing the public about these arrangements, leaving them to find out by other means.

Movement into Ashgabat was suspended on March 19, but then eased again on March 23, at which point people entering were required to have their temperature taken, Vienna-based Chronicles of Turkmenistan reported. Other checks seem remarkably cursory. A woman taking the train from Mary to Ashgabat told Chronicles that police officers were simply asking travellers if they had a temperature or a cough, and if the queried person said they did not, they were permitted to proceed.

In the city of Turkmenabat, in the Lebap province, mosques have been shuttered for disinfection and will remain closed until May 1, according to a Radio Azatlyk correspondent. 

High-ranking officials from that province reportedly took even more extreme measures to protect their families, taking them all to live in tents at a reserve deep inside the desert, around 60 kilometres from the city. “Early in the morning, they leave for work in Turkmenabat in their official cars, and late in the evening they return with luggage racks piled with groceries and other necessities,” one source told the website.

Authorities almost never address reports in independent media directly, leaving the job instead to loyal outlets, such as Gundogar-News (not to be confused with an older, similarly named, opposition-run website). That Russian-language website fulminated in a March 20 piece written in Turkmen, which was likely submitted to it by a government body, about the “Age of Fake News” and how earlier Azatlyk claims about confirmed COVID-19 cases were nothing but sheer fabrications. The same website does not attempt to explain why Turkmenistan is imposing such stringent internal restrictions if the country is genuinely virus-free. 

Turkmenistan chose, like Tajikistan, to disregard guidance on social distancing and proceeded with mass events to celebrate Nowruz, although many of these events had the mitigating grace of being held in airy, open spaces, as is customary.

History does not relate if Berdimuhamedov attended any of these feasts. The president tears through pet passions with considerable regularity and has latterly devoted much of his attention to matters horticultural. 

He did this most memorably during a March 13 government meeting in which he spoke in glowing terms about the protective properties of the plant known in Turkmen as yuzarlik (Peganum harmala). This was intended as a nod to the coronavirus situation, and sure enough, in the days that followed his remarks, government buildings were fumigated with burning pans of yuzarlik.  

Having written several colourful tomes about the medicinal properties of plants (all theoretically purchasable online), Berdimuhamedov reckons himself something of an authority on the subject. To impress this further on his public, he took a drive out to the desert last week to gaze at and fiddle with some shrubs. State television showed him then delivering a disquisition, while pointing at some pictures of plants with his golden-tipped stick as a cringing minion took notes.

By presidential fiat, 2020 is to be the year of Turkmenistan’s greening. In honour of the 25th anniversary of the country’s declaration of neutrality, around 10 million seedlings of various kind—deciduous, coniferous, fruit trees and vines—will be planted. Half of those will be planted in areas near the capital. Berdimuhamedov took a helicopter ride to take part in a huge landscaping effort on March 21.

Planting trees may be as much about safety as beauty.

On March 20, Berdimuhamedov granted his assent to Ashgabat city hall bestowing a contract on St Petersburg-based company Vozrozhdenie to build infrastructure to help prevent mudflows. The capital was last year struck by damaging floods that generated much embarrassing grumbling in a city that is supposed to serve as the country’s showcase. Vozrozhdenie is expected to complete work on the mudflow-prevention structures by September 2022.

Russia’s patient policy of diplomacy through flattery yields its companies a steady trickle of such low-key contracts. Also last week, Berdimuhamedov authorised the purchase of two ambulance helicopters from Kazan Helicopters in Tatarstan. Fans of that sort of thing should confidently await state television footage showing Berdymukhamedov flying the aircraft, which will almost certainly never be used to assist the broader unwashed public.

With inexorable regularity, the dates have been set for the spring cotton-sowing campaign. Not for Turkmenistan all this namby-pamby talk of ending state orders for cotton, as Uzbekistan has done. Sowing will, accordingly, begin on March 25 in the Ahal, Balkan, Lebap and Mary provinces, and four days later in the Dashoguz province.

American patriots need not lament that it is only Russian companies profiting in Turkmenistan. As one official pointed out at the March 20 meeting, equipment recently bought from Illinois-based John Deere will be used during sowing.

This article originally appeared on Eurasianet here.

Akhal-Teke is a weekly Eurasianet column compiling news and analysis from Turkmenistan.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Fitch cuts oil price outlook for 2020 from 62.5/bbl to $41/bbl on global recession fears

Kazakhstan declares first COVID-19 infections while Turkmenistan cuts FX access in face of pandemic

Draft Turkmen bill on reforming parliament may pave way for presidential succession

Features

Russian pipemaker ChelPipe getting ready for IPO

With the predominance of oil and gas in Russia’s economy the pipe-making business is a big one. ChelPipe is the market leader and amongst its many jobs delivered many of the pipes that went into the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany. The company is growing steadily and toying with the idea of an IPO Valery Borisov told bne IntelliNews in an exclusive interview.

TURKEY INSIGHT: How bad a pandemic hit to GDP must country brace for?

Finance minister accused of just “dropping in from outer space” for sticking to his targets. Lira continues to crumble as analysts slash growth forecasts.

Keep calm and carry crypto

Tech startup Eligma has already popularised cryptocurrency payments in Slovenia. Now the company is keeping its operations going to enable contactless payments for groceries and other essentials.

Russia’s economy to contract by 1% in 2020, says BOFIT

Russia’s economy will contract by 1% in 2020, according to the latest forecast by the widely respected Bank of Finland Institute for Economies in Transition (BOFIT).

How well prepared is Ukraine to face down the coronavirus pandemic?

Coronavirus is now established in Ukraine, but the epidemic there has only just got underway. Following a major economic crisis in 2014 how well prepared is Ukraine to absorb the economic shock that is clearly on the way?

Russian pipemaker ChelPipe getting ready for IPO
4 days ago
TURKEY INSIGHT: How bad a pandemic hit to GDP must country brace for?
1 day ago
Keep calm and carry crypto
3 days ago
Russia’s economy to contract by 1% in 2020, says BOFIT
4 days ago
How well prepared is Ukraine to face down the coronavirus pandemic?
4 days ago

Most Read

  1. COLCHIS: Why is Georgia succeeding with the coronavirus where many Western countries are failing?
    3 days ago
  2. Hungarian researchers isolate coronavirus
    7 days ago
  3. Harvard academic claims coronavirus situation “out of control” in Turkey
    19 hours ago
  4. ISTANBUL BLOG: There may be no stopping the coronavirus from snowballing in Turkey
    6 days ago
  5. US surgeon casts doubt on testing kits behind Turkey’s ‘one coronavirus case’ claim
    12 days ago
  1. COLCHIS: Why is Georgia succeeding with the coronavirus where many Western countries are failing?
    3 days ago
  2. Questions grow over Turkey’s “coronavirus free” status
    18 days ago
  3. AFC Capital: Uzbekistan’s golden hedge in a time of coronavirus
    22 days ago
  4. Underpopulated Croatian region offers €0.13 homes to woo workers
    14 days ago
  5. Bulgaria declares state of emergency over coronavirus until April 13
    12 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss