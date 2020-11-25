Turkey starts releasing virus data that includes symptom free cases

Turkey starts releasing virus data that includes symptom free cases
A person infected with coronavirus who is asymptomatic can still spread the virus.
By bne IntelIiNews November 25, 2020

Out of the blue, Turkey on November 25 began releasing coronavirus (COVID-19) infection figures that include asymptomatic cases.

Its government has been under fire for months since it became clear that the data omitted such cases, even though those who contract the virus but do not show any symptoms can still spread it.

During a news conference, health minister Fahrettin Koca unexpectedly said Ankara would begin announcing the total case numbers.

He said Turkey recorded 28,351 new coronavirus cases in the past 24-hour cycle, including 6,814 with symptoms. The total was by far the highest daily number reported by Turkey since the outbreak began in March. The previous daily high, which only included symptomatic cases, was 7,381, recorded on November 24. It was more than twice as high as the latest daily number reported by Iran, namely 13,843, and more than was reported by countries including Russia, Italy, France and the UK. Iran is typically described as having the worst coronavirus outbreak in the Middle East. That assumption may have to be revised if Turkey becomes transparent about all the cases it has logged since the pandemic began.

 “In line with requests from our people, we plan on including positive cases that do not show symptoms in the daily table,” Koca said, as reported by Reuters. He added that around 80% of people who test positive were asymptomatic or lightly symptomatic.

Deaths reach high

Health Ministry data on November 25 also showed 168 people had died due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the most since the beginning of the outbreak. The figure raised the official death toll to 12,840.

Symptomatic patients totalled 467,730 as of November 25, data at the ministry’s website showed. While the overall case total was not announced, Koca said it would be included in the table in coming days.

Koca also announced that Turkey had signed a contract to buy 50mn doses of COVID-19 vaccine from China’s Sinovac Biotech.

“The important thing here for us to start using vaccines which are known to be effective and reliable. ... I think the vaccination calendar could start on December 11,” Koca said.

Sinovac’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine CoronaVac triggered a quick immune response. However, the level of antibodies produced was lower than in people who had recovered, preliminary trial results showed.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Ukraine strikes deal with Turkey to produce killer drones instrumental in Karabakh conflict

Turkey to scrap asset ratio slapped on banks year ago

Turkey’s 10-year eurobond in market with final cost expectation of 6.10%

News

Ukraine strikes deal with Turkey to produce killer drones instrumental in Karabakh conflict

Production might possibly be complicated by parts export ban introduced by Canada.

Accusations fly as a new coronavirus vaccine candidate enters the race for the $100bn market

Another vaccine has entered the race to cure the world of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but unlike the US version, when AstraZeneca announced its successful preliminary trial results its share price crashed as a result.

Turkey to scrap asset ratio slapped on banks year ago

Erdogan administration has launched a ‘market friendly’ period in attempt at stopping the rot of lira depreciation, but currency has been back under pressure this week despite chunky rate hike.

Turkey’s 10-year eurobond in market with final cost expectation of 6.10%

Bankers speculate that $2.5bn worth may be sold.

Tehran says foreign companies ‘in touch to explore Iran return in Biden era’

Tony Blinken, nominated by US president-elect to serve as his secretary of state, is an outspoken proponent of the nuclear deal. If Washington rejoins the accord, heavy sanctions on the Iranians would be lifted.

Ukraine strikes deal with Turkey to produce killer drones instrumental in Karabakh conflict
3 hours ago
Accusations fly as a new coronavirus vaccine candidate enters the race for the $100bn market
1 day ago
Turkey to scrap asset ratio slapped on banks year ago
1 day ago
Turkey’s 10-year eurobond in market with final cost expectation of 6.10%
1 day ago
Tehran says foreign companies ‘in touch to explore Iran return in Biden era’
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Bulgaria to impose lockdown to slow down coronavirus spread
    2 days ago
  2. George Clooney says Hungarian government lied about his connections to Soros
    1 day ago
  3. Romania gets approval from EC for $8bn nuclear plant expansion
    2 days ago
  4. Attack of the Debt Tsunami: global debt soars to a new all-time high
    6 days ago
  5. Mongolia in lockdown after suffering first local coronavirus transmissions
    9 days ago
  1. Azerbaijan’s next move awaited as its troops close on Nagorno-Karabakh’s second largest city
    24 days ago
  2. Bulgaria to impose lockdown to slow down coronavirus spread
    2 days ago
  3. Perspectives | Armenia’s military position in Nagorno-Karabakh grows precarious
    1 month ago
  4. Will Turkey and Greece fight a war over East Mediterranean gas?
    27 days ago
  5. Sofia streets empty as most of Bulgaria put in coronavirus “red zone”
    27 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss