Turkey's wealth fund ‘in talks to provide emergency funding to Turkish Airlines’

Turkey's wealth fund ‘in talks to provide emergency funding to Turkish Airlines’
Turkish Airlines might be going nowhere without a bailout.
By bne IntellIiNews October 2, 2020

Turkey's sovereign wealth fund (SWF) is reportedly in talks to provide emergency funding to flag carrier Turkish Airlines.

Capital or financing support could be provided to the flagship carrier by the Turkey Wealth Fund (TVF) though nothing had yet been finalised, Reuters reported four sources as disclosing on October 2. It was unclear how much funding the TVF could make available in what one source called a “bailout”.

The performance of Turkish Airlines, which flies to more destinations worldwide than any other airline, has been battered by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic which halted nearly all of the carrier’s flights.

Turkish Airlines recorded a second-quarter loss of Turkish lira (TRY) 2.23bn ($287mn) when virus lockdowns at home and abroad were most widespread. It has agreed with a labour union to cut wages by 30-50% until the end of 2021 in a plan that avoids layoffs.

“It is very clear that Turkish Airlines is in need of a bailout programme. This could be capital support or financing support,” one source was quoted as saying.

They added that TVF has conducted a broader study of struggling Turkish companies in the transportation and tourism sectors, implying that other bailouts could be forthcoming.

TVF owns 49.12% of Turkish Airlines. The airline has a market capitalisation of TRY14.6bn. Its shares have dropped 31% since borders were temporarily closed and domestic and international flights were halted after February. They rose 2.5% after the funding news on October 2.

Reuters noted that Turkish Airlines chairman Ilker Ayci said after the second quarter the airline felt “very comfortable” with the $1.7bn of cash on hand, credit lines and other funding capacity it had until the beginning of 2021. But it expects to burn up to $350mn per month through year end, when net debt is expected to be some $14bn.

The airline’s August passenger numbers dropped 65.9% y/y in August. Its load factor fell 17.2 pp to 67.6%.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Turkish lira sags to 7.64 as analysts predict more backdoor tightening rather than formal rate hike

The Turkish lira hit its latest all-time low—of 7.6408 to the dollar—on September 21 against a backdrop in which analysts were predicting that Turkey’s central bank will stick with backdoor ... more

Erdogan ‘shuns Uyghurs as China provides support to ease Turkey’s economic crisis’

The reality of Turkey’s crisis-stricken economy and the financial support China provides to ease its bite have caused Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to in recent times make no more than ... more

Veteran trader shorts Eurozone debt on expectation European banks will soon be hit by Turkey’s market ructions

The head of macro strategies at Record Currency Management, which oversees $63bn in assets, is reportedly shorting government bonds of Spain, France and Italy—as well as the euro itself—on the ... more

Most Read

  1. Poland tightens restrictions in response to rising coronavirus cases
    2 days ago
  2. Belarus IT specialists develop software to identify OMON officers wearing masks
    7 days ago
  3. Iran denies allowing passage of weapons into Armenia after video emerges on social media
    3 days ago
  4. COMMENT: Don’t disregard potential for Armenia and Azerbaijan’s war to spiral into something much bigger
    4 days ago
  5. Armenia and Karabakh announce construction of third connecting highway
    3 months ago
  1. Ankara “has become Wuhan” say doctors fighting Turkey’s raging coronavirus outbreak
    29 days ago
  2. Poland tightens restrictions in response to rising coronavirus cases
    2 days ago
  3. Belarus IT specialists develop software to identify OMON officers wearing masks
    7 days ago
  4. Iran denies allowing passage of weapons into Armenia after video emerges on social media
    3 days ago
  5. STOLYPIN: Whatever is happening to Putin?
    18 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss