Turkey’s Karel telco equipment maker buys local peer Telesis for $0.5mn

Community newsflash.
By bne IntelIiNews December 15, 2020

Turkish telco equipment maker Karel Elektronik (KAREL) has bought 100% of local peer Telesis for $0.5mn in cash, Karel said on December 15 in a stock exchange filing.

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, Norges Bank Investment Management, had a 0.58% stake in Karel at end-2019.

