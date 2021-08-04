Turkey’s Getir in partnership talks with local car rental app MOOV

MOOV, a short-term car rental app, has launched talks with Getir B.V. for cooperation and options include a possible partnership, MOOV’s parent company, Turkey's Anadolu Group Holding (AGHOL), said on July 26 in a stock exchange filing.

MOOV operates under Anadolu’s automotive unit Celik Motor.

Anadolu Group, one of Turkey’s largest companies, is active in breweries (Anadolu Efes/AEFES), soft drinks (Coca Cola Icecek/CCOLA), retail (Migros/MGROS), automotive and the agriculture and energy industries.

In February, all shares in Turkey's online rapid groceries delivery player Getir were transferred to the Netherlands-based Getir B.V.

In September 2020, Getir B.V. acquired a 20% stake in Turkish taxi app BiTaksi. It currently controls 35.6% of the company.

Getir, launched in 2015, has recently been moving ahead with an aggressive expansion strategy to benefit from favourable conditions on the global groceries delivery market driven by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In 2021 so far, the company has launched services in London, Amsterdam, Berlin and Paris. It also acquired Spanish peer Blok to expand into Madrid, Barcelona and Milan.

With the Blok brand, Getir plans to soon launch operations in Lisbon.

Getir is additionally planning to go online in several cities in the US in Q4. Sao Paolo is scheduled for H2 2021. Mexico City is another target.

The company also plans to expand to a total of 15 cities in the UK.

Getir currently operates in 30 Turkish cities, using aroun 500 warehouses.

In Turkey, Getir competes with Yildiz Holding’s istegelsin.com, Delivery Hero’s banabi and Migros’ Migros Sanal Market.

Ex-Google board member Michael Moritz has been an investor in Getir since 2020 and a co-founder of Russia's leading internet company Yandex, Arkady Volozh, has since 2016 also been among the Getir investors.

In July, Getir refuted claims that it stole UK-based PR agency Issa’s outdoor advertising ideas for its London campaign.

In April, the Turkish competition board launched a probe looking at 32 companies, including Getir, in relation to the signing of a “gentlemen’s agreement” to prevent workers moving between companies.