Troubled Air Moldova suspends all flights

Troubled Air Moldova suspends all flights
Air Moldova blames its financial situation on the debts inherited on privatisation, the loss of revenues during the COVID-19 crisis and the ban on flights after the invasion of Ukraine. / Air Moldova
By bne IntelliNews May 3, 2023

Air Moldova has submitted to court a request to enter a pre-insolvency accelerated restructuring procedure. The airline says the move will help it avoid bankruptcy and absorb some $50mn from unnamed investors, according to a company press release.

The company blames its difficult financial situation on the debts inherited on privatisation, the loss of revenues during the COVID-19 crisis and the ban on flights after the invasion of Ukraine. It highlights that the state did not extend any financial support, while foreign airlines were helped out during the COVID-19 crisis.

The company suspended all flights and ticket sales starting May 2. The resumption of activity will be possible within three days from a positive court decision, the company said.

"Investors are ready to invest around $50mn in Air Moldova. These investments would settle the company's financial problems and would allow the company to renew its own fleet. Investments cannot be made outside the accelerated restructuring procedure due to the increased risk of an attack from existing creditors," says Air Moldova.

The airline said that the accelerated restructuring will allow the company to use the capital injection strictly for the development of the company, so that later, in time, the existing debts will be paid.

Air Moldova was privatised in 2018 but the identity of the investors was never made public.

Parliament speaker Igor Grosu said on April 21 that the airline belongs to fugitive politician and businessman Ilan Shor, who was given a 15-year sentence for his role in the $1bn bank fraud scandal earlier this year. 

The suspension of flights in May follows an earlier decision, announced in March, to suspend flights, though shortly afterwards the company confirmed three flights — two to Italy and one to Tbilisi in Georgia (a route that indirectly serves Russia).

Meanwhile, also in March, Chisinau International Airport (AIC) was returned to the control of the Moldovan government. Previously the company had been managed by Avia Invest — a company controlled by groups linked to Shor. 

The management of Chisinau International Airport was transferred to Avia Invest in November 2013, based on a public-private partnership. The holder of the concession contract committed to managing the airport for 49 years and to invest €250mn to modernise the airport.

However, the state later demanded the termination of the contract as the investments were not carried out in line with the schedule. In November 2022, the Chisinau Court of Appeal decided to cancel the concession contract for Chisinau International Airport.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

CENUSA: The European Political Community in Russia’s closeness: strengthening the "circle of friends" in the EU's neighbourhood

Gagauzia becomes new front in Russia’s effort to destabilise Moldova

Emerging Europe on tentative recovery path from 2023

News

Swipe Left: Tinder pulls out of Russia over invasion of Ukraine

Match Group, the owner of popular dating apps Tinder and Hinge, has announced that it will be withdrawing from the Russian market by June 30.

Uzbek President Mirziyoyev in Germany to build trade and co-operation ties

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev was in Germany for the first time to meet with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and deepen commercial and trade ties with Europe on May 3.

UPDATED: Russia downs two drones over Kremlin, accuses Kyiv of assassination attempt on Putin

Moscow has accused Kyiv of attempting to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin after two drones were shot down over the Kremlin on May 3.

14-year old boy kills nine in Belgrade school shooting

Seventh-grade student kills at least eight fellow pupils and a security guard at Belgrade elementary school.

Russia's Rosatom to begin construction on El Dabaa NPP’s Unit 3 in Egypt

Russian state-run nuclear corporation Rosatom started laying the first concrete into the foundation of the El Dabaa nuclear power plant’s (NPP) third unit in Egypt on May 3, reports Tass.

Swipe Left: Tinder pulls out of Russia over invasion of Ukraine
26 minutes ago
Uzbek President Mirziyoyev in Germany to build trade and co-operation ties
4 hours ago
UPDATED: Russia downs two drones over Kremlin, accuses Kyiv of assassination attempt on Putin
6 hours ago
14-year old boy kills nine in Belgrade school shooting
7 hours ago
Russia's Rosatom to begin construction on El Dabaa NPP’s Unit 3 in Egypt
9 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves
    2 months ago
  2. South Africa reported to have warned Putin he will be arrested if he comes to BRICS summit
    1 day ago
  3. Erdogan cancels election appearances after falling ill during live TV interview
    7 days ago
  4. MOSCOW BLOG: A blueprint for a Ukrainian peace deal
    5 days ago
  5. EBRD invests record €13.1bn into its region in 2022
    3 months ago
  1. The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves
    2 months ago
  2. Kremlin releases a new foreign policy concept outlining its plans for a “multipolar” world
    1 month ago
  3. EBRD invests record €13.1bn into its region in 2022
    3 months ago
  4. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    4 months ago
  5. BRICS bloc advances another step as Saudi Arabia joins China’s SCO
    27 days ago

Reports

Dismiss