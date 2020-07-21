Tesco denies reports of mass layoffs in Hungary

Tesco denies reports of mass layoffs in Hungary
Tesco is the largest private employer in Hungary with 16,000 staff
By bne IntelliNews July 21, 2020

UK-based retail giant Tesco is redeploying some 700 staff in Hungary as part of a reorganisation drive, local media wrote on July 21.

Hungary’s largest retailer says the move is technical as most workers will be offered new positions. Legally the termination of positions constitutes mass layoffs and employees received notifications of the plans with that subject, which fuelled speculation that Tesco is shedding hundreds of jobs. 

The retailer has 202 stores, including 112 hypermarkets, 35 supermarkets and 55 convenience stores. The retailer is the largest corporate employer with 16,000 employees, although that is 20% below its peak of 20,000 in 2015.

Tesco retained its leading position in Hungary with HUF740bn (€2.1bn) in gross sales last year, down 2.8% from 2018, according to the annual compilation of the 11 largest FMCG retailers by Trademagazin.

CEO of Tesco Central Europe Matt Simister told local media that the company has undergone the largest transformation on record in its product supply and optimised the space of hypermarkets below 7,500 m2.

"As we have reduced the size of larger stores fewer people are needed to operate them. As Hungary's largest private sector employer, we are now focusing on becoming a quality employer" he said.

In the last five years the company closed 15 unprofitable units, mainly smaller shops, as part of a cost-cutting drive and has outsourced logistics to Waberers.

In 2017 Tesco workers went on a two-day strike. It was the first national walkout at a multinational market chain since 1990.

Over the years the company dispelled speculation about a possible withdrawal from the Hungarian market on numerous occasions. These rumours popped up again as the UK-based grocer announced its exit from the Polish market.

 
Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Final licence for €12.5bn expansion of Paks power plant could be issued by September 2021

Paks II, the project company in charge of the expansion of Hungary’s sole nuclear power plant, will submit the application for a final license to the National Atomic Energy Office (OAH) by June 30, ... more

Hungary to build MotoGP racing track with €190mn investment

Hungary is building a MotoGP racetrack in the northern part of the country with a HUF65bn (€187mn) investment, it was announced on June 19. The investment includes service facilities, training ... more

Hungarian pork processors hit hard by swine fewer

Rising live pork prices due to the swine fewer have hurt Hungarian meat processors. MCS Vagohid, one of the country's largest slaughterhouse reported a HUF5bn loss in 2019 and HUF10bn since it began ... more

Most Read

  1. Skype co-founder Toivo Annus dies suddenly at the age of 48
    7 days ago
  2. Who hacked the website of North Macedonia’s state election commission on election day?
    3 days ago
  3. Kosovo tightens measures following spike in coronavirus cases
    9 days ago
  4. Subsidised bank credits to buy physical gold ‘new fashion in Turkey’
    5 days ago
  5. COVID-19 second wave strikes parts of emerging Europe
    22 days ago
  1. First ever nonstop flight from Mongolia to US delivers PPE to Navajo Nation
    22 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Borrower beware: Uzbekistan’s dollar debt binge could spell long-term trouble
    14 days ago
  3. COVID-19 second wave strikes parts of emerging Europe
    22 days ago
  4. Fresh water system in Minsk collapses
    26 days ago
  5. Temperatures in Russia’s Arctic Circle rocketed to over 45C in the coldest town on earth, breaking all previous records on June 19
    28 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss