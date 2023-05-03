Swipe Left: Tinder pulls out of Russia over invasion of Ukraine

Swipe Left: Tinder pulls out of Russia over invasion of Ukraine
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews May 3, 2023

Match Group, the owner of popular dating apps Tinder and Hinge, has announced that it will be withdrawing from the Russian market by June 30.

The decision to leave the market comes more than a year after Russian President Vladimir Putin directed the invasion of Ukraine, triggering the severance of business relationships between Moscow and numerous Western companies.

Match Group will now take measures to limit access to their services and plans to completely withdraw from the Russian market by the end of June. Until May 2023 Match Group had remained relatively tight-lipped about its Russian operations, but it did flag potential negative impacts on its European business in March 2022.

The company’s withdrawal from Russia comes over a year after its primary competitor, Bumble Inc., blocked downloads in both Russia and Belarus. Alongside the Bumble App, Bumble Inc. also owns Badoo.

"We are committed to protecting human rights," Match said, in an annual impact report published on Monday, quoted by Reuters.  "Our brands are taking steps to restrict access to their services in Russia and will complete their withdrawal from the Russian market by June 30, 2023."

Friends Fiduciary Corp., a prominent company shareholder, praised the move and said that it sets an example for other companies to follow.

"It's not a good look for a trusted brand to be continuing operations in a nation where the head of state has been indicted by the International Criminal Court,” Jeff Perkins, executive director at Friends Fiduciary, told Reuters.

Many Western digital services providers, including Spotify, Dropbox, Meta and Netflix, pulled out of Russia in 2022, shortly after the start of the full-scale invasion.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia Services PMI puts in another strong month of growth, posting 55.9 in April, but slightly down from March

ASEAN countries look to deepen ties with the BRICS bloc

BRICS bloc – BRICS+ new members

News

Hungarian government approves set of justice reforms to access frozen EU funds

EU member states have suspended €6.3bn of EU budget funds and held back €5.8bn of RRF funds due to concerns over the rule of law, corruption and lack of judicial independence.

Drone crash causes major fire at oil storage reservoir near Crimean bridge

Russian authorities claim a drone crashed into an oil storage reservoir near the Crimean bridge, causing a major fire, Ukranews reported on May 3.

Belarus sentences ex-editor-in-chief of the NEXTA Telegram channel, Roman Protasevich, to eight years in jail

Belarus has sentenced ex-editor-in-chief of the NEXTA Telegram channel, Roman Protasevich, to eight years in prison on May 3 after he was found guilty of plotting a coup d'état.

EU concerned about situation in Kosovo’s north after Vucic, Kurti meeting

Deal reached on missing persons but no apparent progress on return of Serb officials to Kosovan state institutions.

Uzbek President Mirziyoyev in Germany to build trade and co-operation ties

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev was in Germany for the first time to meet with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and deepen commercial and trade ties with Europe on May 3.

Hungarian government approves set of justice reforms to access frozen EU funds
5 hours ago
Drone crash causes major fire at oil storage reservoir near Crimean bridge
5 hours ago
Belarus sentences ex-editor-in-chief of the NEXTA Telegram channel, Roman Protasevich, to eight years in jail
12 hours ago
EU concerned about situation in Kosovo’s north after Vucic, Kurti meeting
13 hours ago
Uzbek President Mirziyoyev in Germany to build trade and co-operation ties
18 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves
    2 months ago
  2. South Africa reported to have warned Putin he will be arrested if he comes to BRICS summit
    2 days ago
  3. MOSCOW BLOG: A blueprint for a Ukrainian peace deal
    6 days ago
  4. Erdogan cancels election appearances after falling ill during live TV interview
    8 days ago
  5. EBRD invests record €13.1bn into its region in 2022
    3 months ago
  1. The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves
    2 months ago
  2. EBRD invests record €13.1bn into its region in 2022
    3 months ago
  3. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    4 months ago
  4. BRICS bloc advances another step as Saudi Arabia joins China’s SCO
    27 days ago
  5. South Africa reported to have warned Putin he will be arrested if he comes to BRICS summit
    2 days ago

Reports

Dismiss