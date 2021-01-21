Success of Tajik woman agri-entrepreneur ‘demonstrates value of Green Economy Financing Facility’

Western Balkans citizens legally resident in EU equal to 14% of region’s population
International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has stripped Belarus of the right to hold the World Championship this year
Alexei Navalny arrested on arrival as he returns home
LONG READ: The oligarch problem
M&A in Central and Eastern Europe fell 16% in value in 2020, says CMS report
Russia’s grain harvest may fall to 131mn tonnes in 2021 from 133mn tonnes in 2020
ING: Russia balance of payments: supportive of ruble in the near-term, but risks for 2H21 mount.
Jailed Russian opposition activist Navalny drops Putin corruption investigation bomb on his second day home
Western Balkans and Ukraine urged to scrutinise coal subsidies
Oligarchs trying to derail Ukraine’s privatisation programme, warns the head of Ukraine’s State Property Fund
Private finance mobilised by development banks up 9% to $175bn in 2019
VISEGRAD BLOG: Central Europe's populists need a new strategy for Biden
OUTLOOK 2021 Lithuania
EBRD says loan to Estonia’s controversial Porto Franco project was never disbursed
Czech Pirates and Mayors approve final coalition agreement for 2021 elections
Hungarian vehicle makers hit by supply chain shortage
COVID-19 and Trump’s indifference helped human rights abusers in 2020
OUTLOOK 2021 Poland
OUTLOOK 2021 Slovakia
BRICKS & MORTAR: Rosier future beckons for CEE retailers after year of change and disruption
FDI inflows to CEE down 58% in 1H20 but rebound expected
BALKAN BLOG: US approach to switch from quick-fix dealmaking to experience and cooperation
Corona-induced slump in global clothing sector dragged down Albania’s 2020 exports
BALKAN BLOG: The controversial recipe for building up Albania
Turnover rose on Bosnia's two stock exchanges in 2020 while prices fell
Bulgaria’s government considers gradual easing of COVID-related restrictions
Sofia-based LAUNCHub Ventures holds first close of new fund on €44mn
ING: Growth in the Balkans: from zero to hero again?
Spring lockdown caused spike in online transactions in Croatia
Labour demand down 28% y/y in Croatia in 2020
EBRD investments reach record €11bn in pandemic-struck 2020
OUTLOOK 2021 Moldova
Storming parliaments: New Europe's greatest hits
World Bank revises projection for Moldova’s 2020 GDP decline to 7.2%
Montenegrins say state administration is most corrupt institution
North Macedonia plans to cut personal income tax in IT sector to zero in 2023
OUTLOOK 2021 Romania
Romania’s central bank cuts monetary policy rate by 25bp to 1.25%
OUTLOOK 2021 Slovenia
Slovenia’s opposition files no-confidence motion against Jansa cabinet
Slovenia’s government to release funds to news agency STA after EU pressure
UK Moneyhub picks Slovenia for post-Brexit European base
Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows
ISTANBUL BLOG: Biden must find a way to work with Trump’s strongman pal Erdogan
CAUCASUS BLOG : What can Biden offer the Caucasus and Stans, all but forgotten about by Trump?
Armenia ‘to extend life of its 1970s Metsamor nuclear power plant after 2026’
OUTLOOK 2021 Armenia
COMMENT: Record high debt levels will slow post-coronavirus recovery, threaten some countries' financial stability, says IIF
OUTLOOK 2021 Georgia
No US move to rejoin Iran nuclear deal imminent say Biden national security nominees
TEHRAN BLOG: Will Biden bet on a quick return to the Iran nuclear deal?
Tehran Stock Exchange chief quits amid “Black Monday” fury
Central Asia vaccination plans underwhelm, but governments look unruffled
Fears of authoritarianism as Kyrgyz populist wins landslide and backing for ‘Khanstitution’
Mongolia's winter dzud set to be one of most extreme on record says Red Cross
Mongolian coal exports to China paralysed as Beijing demands virus testing of truck drivers
Mongolia fears economic damage as country faces up to its first local transmissions of coronavirus
Mongolia in lockdown after suffering first local coronavirus transmissions
OUTLOOK 2021 Tajikistan
OUTLOOK 2021 Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan: How the Grinch stole New Year
COMMENT: Uzbekistan is being transformed, but where are the democratic reforms?
The success of a Tajik woman agri-entrepreneur—Shamsihol Sultonova, who owns a farm in the Shahritus region of Tajikistan—has been highlighted to demonstrate the value of the Green Economy Financing Facility (GEFF), backed by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the European Union, Green Climate Fund (GCF) and the Republic of Korea (ROK) to support small and medium sized entrepreneurs.
Sultonova grows cotton and vegetables. “Our products are mainly bought by wholesalers; they come, load and carry our produce for sale in the capital. It is no secret that residents of Dushanbe prefer local products,” Sultonova was cited as saying by the EBRD.
The development bank tells the story of how Sultonova grew up in a farmer’s family, with her parents helping her to master the agricultural craft; now she is passing on her knowledge to her five children and 11 grandchildren. Under Sultonova’s watch, the family business expanded from a modest four-hectare plot of land to a 35-hectare farm, with 28 full-time employees working throughout the year and, during peak seasons, such as the harvesting of cotton or other crops, the hiring of 60 to 70 seasonal workers, around 70% of whom are female.
Sultonova is put forward as an example of an SME entrepreneur ambitious to grow their business by making it more climate-friendly and resilient.
Agriculture accounts for more than half of total employment in Tajikistan, but due to high out-migration rates of working age men, agricultural labour has become increasingly feminised, the EBRD noted.
Barriers to finance
The lender added: “The lack of access to financial support remains a problem encountered by farmers in Tajikistan. Female farmers face additional challenges such as limited land ownership and barriers to accessing finance and employment.
“GEFF promotes green finance through awareness-raising campaigns, workshops and capacity-building initiatives, together with local partner banks. These activities promote the equal access of women and men to green finance, low-carbon technologies and entrepreneurship opportunities—Ms Sultonova is a role model to many.”
“Having a tractor on the farm plays a decisive role in providing technical resources that help to maximise the production of agricultural products, especially in a competitive environment. A tractor can solve a farmer’s problems,” Sultonova was quoted as saying by the EBRD.
Sultonova recounted to the EBRD how she would regularly rent a tractor from her neighbours for ploughing, soil preparation, planting, dissemination of mineral fertilisers and inter-row soil processing. The costs were substantial.
“If you lease the tractor for the whole day, you can earn approximately 2,000 somoni [equivalent to $175] a day. For example, the cultivation of one hectare is 250 to 300 somoni and to plough one hectare is 500 to 600 somoni,” she said.
Energy-efficient tractor
It was the desire to grow her farm and earn extra income from leasing a tractor to the local community that led Sultonova to the EBRD. “In March 2020 I invested in an energy-efficient tractor and I am really pleased with this decision. The grant support from the EU helped us a lot,” she told the bank, adding: “Our new tractor uses at least 20% less fuel compared with the old model. It really saves a lot of fuel and money. Our neighbours want to rent this tractor in order to save fuel. Another benefit is that the tractor increases the volume of work and increases the profit. One new tractor equates to the manual work of 100 people. This tractor can do everything.”
Sultonova also expressed further ambitions for green growth and cooperation with the EBRD: “I am planning to expand the farm, build a greenhouse, make more profit and hire more female workers, it will provide income opportunities to women in the village as well.”
Ayten Rustamova, EBRD head of Tajikistan, said: “We are very happy to work with our local and international partners on the Green Economy Financing Facility, which tackles the very pressing challenges Tajik farmers face today. GEFF aims to support female and male entrepreneurs, increase access to finance and climate mitigation and adaptation technologies.
“This programme increases lending to the real economy, provides technical assistance and will also help banks and microfinance institutions analyse what can be done to further support female entrepreneurial talent.”
Iran’s deputy minister of economic affairs and finance has said the country’s foreign debts are currently very insignificant at nearly zero, Tasnim News Agency reported on January 20.
In a parting shot, Iran imposed sanctions on US President Donald Trump on the eve of the January 20 transfer of the American presidency to Joe Biden.
