STOLYPIN: Scope for limited progress under Biden, so long as the past remains the past

China remains Russia's biggest trade partner, trade volumes with Belarus, Ukraine down, with UK up
The Insider: Kremlin creating pro-Russia party in Belarus.
Belarus’ IT industry in meltdown
Here’s Looking at EAEU: What a gas!
World Bank expects modest recovery for Europe and Central Asia in 2021
FDI inflows to CEE down 58% in 1H20 but rebound expected
Russia reserves gain $28bn in 2020 to reach $583bn as of November, but make-up has changed radically
Kyiv accuses Bosnian President Dodik of lying about icon gifted to Russian foreign minister
Ukraine’s international reserves over $28.5bn, highest in eight years
Ukrainian utility DTEK launches new green strategy
OUTLOOK 2021 Latvia
BALKAN BLOG: Women's political representation or real political power?
Recruitment in IT sector rebounds in Estonia
Romanian tech entrepreneurs expand into banking sector
Czech internet platform Seznam.cz to claim €345mn damages from Google
Czechs' satisfaction with EU membership back above 50%
Expansion of Czechia's Dukovany nuclear power plant postponed
Hungarian opposition parties sign symbolic agreement on future government
Hungarian towns fear bankruptcy after government halves local business tax
Wizz Air shares start trading on Budapest's BETa Market
Poland’s retail sales sink less than expected in November despite lockdown
Poland picks location for its Izera e-car plant, says production delayed until 2024
Slovakia to invest €1.2bn in digitisation
Cisco buys Slovaka’s Sli.do
Economic sentiment in CEE falls in November as recovery momentum splutters
OUTLOOK 2021 Albania
Arrera Automobili aims to launch Albania’s first supercar
Albanian PM announces mini cabinet reshuffle
Albania's industrial output down 1.8% y/y in 3Q20
OUTLOOK 2021 Bosnia & Herzegovina
Vast tide of floating waste threatens Balkan hydropower plants
Bosnia wins procedural step in Tuzla TPP case
Transparency International warns of high corruption risk in CEE defence sectors
Bulgarians face locked down Christmas and New Year as health minister calls for restrictions to be extended
Bulgaria uses veto to block North Macedonia's EU enlargement process
Bulgaria’s government approves COVID-19 vaccination plan
OUTLOOK 2021 Croatia
At least seven dead in Croatia earthquake
Croatian central bank forecasts 8.9% GDP fall in 2020, 4.9% rise in 2021
Kosovo becomes independent of Serbia’s power grid
Kosovo heading towards snap election as party leaders disagree on new president
World Bank revises projection for Moldova’s 2020 GDP decline to 7.2%
Moldova’s PM resigns to prepare the ground for early elections
Socialist lawmakers in Moldova scrap settlement on $1bn bank frauds
Breakaway Transnistria fully under Sheriff’s control as Obnovlenie party sweeps board in parliament election
Montenegro’s tourist arrivals shrink 85.5% y/y in November
Montenegro closes troubled flag carrier, plans to set up new airline
Western Balkans plus Ukraine subsidised coal with over €900mn in 2018-2019
Romanian crowdfunding platform SeedBlink becomes crucial financing tool for local startups
Renewables assets change hands in Romania as energy companies look to green future
Romania’s new government announces austerity measures
Slovenia’s opposition to file no-confidence motion against Jansa government
Lower hydropower generation dragged down Slovenia’s electricity output down in November
Slovenia’s economic sentiment indicator inched up m/m in December
Turkey’s December manufacturing PMI retreats as virus second wave hits orders and supply chains
OUTLOOK 2021 Turkey
Armenia prepares to ban Turkish imports
Erdogan in Baku calls on Armenia to push out PM and join regional cooperation group
Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor
EBRD backs “success story” TBC as it cuts stake in Georgia’s largest bank to 5%
Who emerge as the real winners from the bloody Nagorno-Karabakh conflict?
Korea deploys destroyer as Iran seizes tanker and enters war of words with Israel
Fallout from execution of dissident journalist scuppers Iran-Europe business forum
Iran calls on Saudis to limit $67bn defence spending to Tehran’s $10bn
OUTLOOK 2021 Kazakhstan
Karachaganak partners pay $1.3bn to settle oil and gas fields dispute with Kazakhstan
Kyrgyz lawmakers back controversial economic amnesty for individuals with illegally obtained financial assets
Washington sanctions Kyrgyzstan's behind-the-scenes kingpin
Kyrgyzstan's proposed new constitution provokes widespread revulsion
Mongolian coal exports to China paralysed as Beijing demands virus testing of truck drivers
Mongolia fears economic damage as country faces up to its first local transmissions of coronavirus
Mongolia in lockdown after suffering first local coronavirus transmissions
Mongolia’s wrestling culture: From the grasslands to the cage
China business briefing: Not happy with Kyrgyzstan
No surprises in Tajikistan as Rahmon retains presidency with 91% of vote
A Tajikistan poised on verge of economic calamity set for vote
Tajikistan revives on-off dispute with Iran
Turkmenistan: How the Grinch stole New Year
Turkmenistan: The dammed united
Turkmenistan: Everybody yurts, sometimes
COMMENT: Uzbekistan is being transformed, but where are the democratic reforms?
OUTLOOK 2021 Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan’s Makro positions itself for growth in a more competitive market
Download the pdf version
More...
Joe Biden seems to be getting the band back together, drawing heavily on veterans of the Obama administration for his foreign policy team. In many ways that is a good thing after four years of erratic decision-making and malign neglect, as these are serious professionals with experience and expertise. Antony Blinken, the incoming Secretary of State, was Deputy Secretary of State; his immediate subordinates, Wendy Sherman and Victoria Nuland, were Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs and Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs respectively. These are heavy-hitters.
However, it also poses a danger; judging by some early hints and pronouncements, there is a risk of too much concentration on re-litigating old crises, returning to former positions, and quixotic attempts to redeem past mistakes. But 2021 is not 2016.
Sins of the fathers
The Obama years were, after all, not years of particularly successful policy. The New START arms control treaty was agreed in 2010, which was an undoubted step forward, but otherwise an unrealistic over-estimation of US strength and under-estimation of Russian determination led to a series of failed initiatives that played their part in the worsening relationship.
The infamous 2009 “Reset” may or may not have been an unwise gamble of the presidency of Dmitry Medvedev, but the US-led campaign on Libya and the openly expressed hopes that he would replace Russian President Vladimir Putin more firmly – in 2011, Biden reportedly told a gathering of opposition figures at Spaso House, the US ambassador’s residence in Moscow, that it would be better for Russia if Putin did not run for re-election – certainly helped confirm Putin’s determination to re-assume the presidency.
Washington consistently over-estimated its capacity to dictate the relationship. In 2009, Biden told the Wall Street Journal that he thought: “We vastly underestimate the hand that we hold” and that a Russia with a “shrinking population base” and “a withering economy” would have to accommodate Western – US – interests.
It didn’t happen, but this “declinist” perspective continued to dominate American calculations. Obama’s dismissal of Russia as a mere “regional power” in 2014 – after it had already annexed Crimea – not only infuriated the Kremlin; it also demonstrated a continued failure to recognise the limits of US influence and pressure.
The 2012 Magnitsky Act undoubtedly inconvenienced many important Russians, but the hope that this would influence policy proved misplaced. Anger at Moscow’s willingness to give Edward Snowden sanctuary and successive waves of sanctions because of the seizure of Crimea and intervention in the Donbas did not bring about the desired results. The erasure of Obama’s “red line” in Syria in 2013 and the impotent complaints about Moscow’s direct intervention in 2015 likewise achieved little.
Instead, they managed to persuade the Kremlin that America was at once fragile and hostile (the counter-myth to the US “declinist” one), which led to the interference in the 2016 presidential elections. On the one hand, Putin was scared of what a Hillary Clinton presidency might mean for Russia; on the other, he was convinced that there would be no serious implications of meddling. This proved every bit as toxic a miscalculation as any of those of the Obama administration.
Foolishness of the sons (and daughters)
The risk is that no one learns the lessons. The world, and both Russia’s and America’s places in them, is rather different now.
For a whole variety of reasons, Putin’s regime is now bunkered up and hunkered down, in an essentially defensive mind-set. Foreign policy – insofar as it does not have an impact directly on the stability of the state and the interests of Putin and his circle – probably matters rather less.
Of course, Ukraine and Belarus both matter to the Kremlin, and here it retains escalation dominance. If it wishes, if it is willing to pay the price, whether economic, political or military, it can match and trump any Western initiatives. It just would rather not, if it could.
(It is worth stressing: this is over Western initiatives. As Ukraine showed, a sufficient consensus within the country itself is another matter altogether.)
In Ukraine, Moscow appears genuinely uncertain which way the current is flowing, but willing to wait and see. Nuland’s appointment, though, will mean that a figure with a passionate commitment to Ukraine and considerable experience there will effectively be the number three at State. This may be good for Kyiv, although the danger is that she will instinctively see this as a tug-of-war with Russia, when Ukraine’s story is rather more complex.
For that matter, the current crisis in Minsk is not Kyiv in 2013-14. Any attempt to try to directly shape what happens in Belarus the way Nuland did in Ukraine could backfire disastrously. After all, Moscow will assume Nuland, as one of the feared “architects of regime change,” is behind whatever happens next in the region. It could well react accordingly, with heavy-handed incomprehension of the real dynamic at work.
Behind all this, there are two crucial changes that have happened over the past four years.
One is the emergence of a newly assertive, even aggressive, China. In 2016, Beijing was still viewed in Moscow, and largely also in DC, as the best supporting actor to leading man Putin. Not so now; if anything, the roles are implicitly being reversed. More to the point, as China becomes less concerned about playing down its ambitions – really a switch that has taken place in 2020 with the unleashing of the so-called “wolf warrior” diplomats – Russia is at once more concerned about its neighbours, but also less eager to challenge them.
This will be a difficult balancing act, and it would be all too easy for an over-aggressive US approach to push the Kremlin reluctantly into accepting Beijing’s lead as the least-worst option.
And speaking of leadership, four years of the Donald have only accelerated a pre-existing trend. The truth of the matter is that Europe, indeed the rest of the world, is not actually looking for American leadership.
Of course, what politicians say in campaigns does not necessarily translate into policy: Mario Cuomo’s adage that “you campaign in poetry and govern in prose” springs to mind. Nonetheless, Biden’s foreign policy statements were very heavy on assertions that it was crucial to “once more place America at the head of the table, leading the world.” After all, “the world does not organise itself. American leadership, backed by clear goals and sound strategies, is necessary to effectively address the defining global challenges of our time.”
Blinken is well-known as a multi-nationalist, and will from the first be seeking to rebuilt bridges with Europe (although it remains to be seen quite how things work with Brexit Britain, given Biden’s much-touted Irish roots and Blinken’s Francophilia). So too in their own ways will Wendy Sherman and Nuland (though she will never quite live down that “Fuck the EU” indiscretion).
There is no collective perspective on Russia within Europe; there is even less consensus with America. The danger is that Washington presumes that this is an opportunity for both leadership and prompt action – Biden made worryingly bullish noises about “retaliation” for the recent Russian cyber-espionage success, even though it is just the kind of operation the NSA also seeks to run – and considers alternative European views to be “backsliding.”
New generation?
There is, for all this, real scope for limited, practical improvements in relations between Washington and Moscow. Sherman’s previous role as an arms negotiator will hopefully be translated into some success by extending New START and reviving Open Skies, for example. A return to the Iran Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) framework may also open up a side-channel to a Moscow that, for all its protestations of friendship with Tehran, has reasons to want to see its nuclear ambitions blocked.
This can be just a start. Washington needs to avoid the usual hubristic trap of thinking that somehow it can succeed where all others have failed and fundamentally reshape relations with Russia. In fairness, Biden and his team are seasoned enough that this is not a likely concern.
But the other trap is the opposite, to treat tomorrow purely as a place to avenge yesterday’s slights and correct yesterday’s mistakes. Of course the experiences of 2009-17 are relevant (as are those since), but only insofar as they inform the understanding of the different world of 2021. The Kremlin is now at once more wary of its own over-reach, more confident of its capabilities, and more scared of instability. It knows for a fact that it is not just a “regional power.”
But it is not really interested in foreign policy except insofar as its affects the domestic. There are no more Crimeas, and it has long since abandoned any thought of “Novorossiya” in the Donbas. It is not expecting any favours from a Biden administration, and will be looking closely to see if such heinous exponents of gibridnaya voina as Nuland are up to their old tricks again. It may well test Biden at first, just to measure his mettle, but essentially it is not looking for a fight. However, nor does it fear one – or rather, it fears rather more the potential consequences of not measuring up to any challenges – and unlike America, this regime feels under existential threat. So it is largely waiting and watching.
The ball is thus in Biden’s court. But hopefully it will be a new one.
Register
here to continue reading this article
and 5 more for free or purchase
12 months full website access including
the bne Magazine for just $250/year.
Register to read the bne monthly magazine for
free:
Already registered
Password could contain only
a-z0-9\+*?[^]$(){}=!<>|:-_ characters
and have 8-20 symbols length.
Please complete your registration by confirming your
email address.
A confirmation email has been sent to the email
address you provided.
Forgotten
password?
Email field
can't be empty.
No user with
this email address.
Access recovery request has expired, or you are using
the wrong recovery token. Please, try again.
Access recover request has expired.
Please, try again.
To continue viewing our content you need to complete
the registration process.
Please look for an email that was sent to
with the subject line
"Confirmation bne IntelliNews access". This email will have
instructions on how to complete registration
process. Please check in your "Junk" folder in
case this communication was misdirected in your
email system.
If you have any questions please contact us at sales@intellinews.com
Sorry, but you have used all your free articles fro
this month for bne IntelliNews. Subscribe
to continue reading for only $119 per year.
Your subscription includes:
For the meantime we are also offering a free
subscription to
bne's
digital weekly newspaper to subscribers to
the online package.
Click here for more subscription options,
including to the print version of our
flagship monthly magazine:
More subscription
options
Take a trial to our premium daily news
service aimed at professional investors that
covers the 30 countries of emerging
Europe:
Get
IntelliNews PRO
For any other enquiries about our
products or corporate discounts please
contact us at
sales@intellinews.com
If you no longer wish to receive
our emails,
unsubscribe here.
Magazine annual
electronic subscription
Magazine annual print
subscription
Website & Archive
annual subscription
Combined package: web
access & magazine print
annual subscription
Take a trial to our premium daily news service
aimed at professional investors that
covers the 30 countries of emerging Europe:
Get IntelliNews
PRO