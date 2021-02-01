Stock of Poland’s CD Projekt swings wildly in wake of GameStop battle

Stock of Poland’s CD Projekt swings wildly in wake of GameStop battle
CD Projekt's growth has been impeded by unfavourable early reviews of Cyberpunk 2077.
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw February 1, 2021

The shares of Poland’s gaming giant CD Projekt – the company behind Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher – soared by close to 50% earlier this week on the Warsaw Stock Exchange only to tank nearly 16% on January 29, its volatility a side effect of the army of small investors in the US trying to hit short-selling hedge funds.

While the retail investors in the US – who banded together on Reddit – targeted stocks of less-known companies such as game retailer GameStop, some of the hedge funds that shorted the company also had short positions on CD Projekt. 

That aroused interest in the Polish company, alongside, as it happened, a tweet by none other than Elon Musk sporting a picture of a Tesla with CD Projekt’s The Witcher on-screen and an appreciative remark about Cyberpunk 2077.

CD Projekt's shares soared as investors poured in, and then corrected afterwards.

But unlike Gamestop and other nearly forgotten companies such as Blackberry or Nokia that the Redditors targeted in their move against short-selling hedge funds, CD Projekt is an actual star of one of Poland’s top gaming industry.

CD Projekt - with a capitalisation exceeding PLN30bn - is only one of the listed game developers in Warsaw that have given investors noteworthy returns recently, also prompting new IPOs.

Mobile game developer Huuuge is in the final stages of an offering that could be worth PLN1.7bn, the company said earlier this week.

A smaller player, Game Island, also said this week it was preparing a pre-IPO for Warsaw’s alternative market, NewConnect.

CD Projekt’s shares have gained just over 10% in the past 12 months, with growth impeded by the unfavourable early reviews of bugs in Cyberpunk 2077, a problem that the company began addressing with a patch released in January and another one coming in February.

Another gaming company, PlayWay, had its stocks soar 134% since the beginning of 2020. Still another company, Ten Square Games, brought in returns of 111%.

The positive sentiment around gaming companies has literally dozens of them looking at carrying out IPOs in Warsaw. According to Poland’s financial website Bankier.pl, at least 30 gaming companies are planning IPOs on WSE’s main market or the alternative market NewConnect in 2021. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Romanian cybersecurity firm Safetech rallies after listing

Turkish groceries delivery app Getir goes online in London

Russia's Sberbank makes a move in e-commerce with Goods.ru deal

Tech

Massive SK Innovation investment strengthens Hungary's position in electric car batteries

Korean €2.3bn investment will be Hungary's largest and will help move country's automotive sector away from reliance on petrol-based technologies.

Romanian cybersecurity firm Safetech rallies after listing

The shares of Romanian cybersecurity firm Safetech rose 500% in the first trading day on January 29, compared to the price in the private placement last October.

Turkish groceries delivery app Getir goes online in London

Company raised $128mn in a funding round that valued the enterprise at $850mn.

EBRD and WBIF support fast broadband in rural Serbia

Ultra-fast broadband access will reach about 90,000 households in rural areas.

“Try me” not telecoms minister Iran’s president tells hardliners in internet row

“These days, the internet is like oxygen for people,” adds Rouhani protesting at move against cabinet member who allegedly refused to block Instagram.

Massive SK Innovation investment strengthens Hungary's position in electric car batteries
5 hours ago
Romanian cybersecurity firm Safetech rallies after listing
1 day ago
Turkish groceries delivery app Getir goes online in London
3 days ago
EBRD and WBIF support fast broadband in rural Serbia
4 days ago
“Try me” not telecoms minister Iran’s president tells hardliners in internet row
4 days ago

Most Read

  1. Serbia carrying out Europe's second-fastest vaccine rollout
    3 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Mongolia is an island of democracy
    6 days ago
  3. OUTLOOK 2021 Mongolia
    7 days ago
  4. Putin strikes a conciliatory tone in his World Economic Forum speech but warns of an “all against all” fight if tensions are ignored
    4 days ago
  5. OUTLOOK 2021 Azerbaijan
    6 days ago
  1. MOSCOW BLOG: The storming of the US Capitol was not a coup, but the shelling of the Russian White House was
    21 days ago
  2. Serbia carrying out Europe's second-fastest vaccine rollout
    3 days ago
  3. Turkish lira breaches HSBC’s stop-loss, Turkey ETF signalling outflows
    11 days ago
  4. LONG READ: The oligarch problem
    14 days ago
  5. EU to begin certifying Russian Sputnik V vaccine for use in Europe
    19 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss