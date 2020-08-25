Staycations buoy Slovenian tourist industry

By bne IntelliNews August 25, 2020

Slovenia’s tourist accommodation facilities recorded a rapid growth in tourist overnight stays in July compared to previous months of 2020, the statistics office said on August 25.

Slovenia’s tourism facilities are relying more on local guests this year, as the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic affected international tourism. Additionally the government decided in June to provide all Slovenian citizens with vouchers to be spent in local hotels and accommodation facilities to help the tourism sector amid the coronavirus crisis. Citizens over the age of 18 received €200 while those under the age of 18 obtained €50 for tourism purposes.

Domestic tourists generated almost 1.4mn overnight stays (68% of all tourist overnight stays), or 155% more than a year ago.

Foreign tourists generated slightly over 670,000 stays which is 66 fewer than in July 2019, data showed.

In July domestic tourists recorded more than 403,000 arrivals, which is 176% more than a year ago, while foreign tourist generated slightly more than 249,000 arrivals or 67% down year on year.

One third of foreign overnight stays were generated by tourists from Germany (33% or almost 223,000), followed by the Netherlands and Austria (9%), Czechia (8%) and Hungary (7%).

