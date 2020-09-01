Slovenian researchers develop coronavirus vaccine effective in mice

Slovenian researchers develop coronavirus vaccine effective in mice
By bne IntelliNews September 1, 2020

Slovenian researchers have developed a coronavirus vaccine that produced a high immune response in mice, the Ljubljana-based Chemistry Institute announced on August 31.

The results of the development and pre-clinical testing were presented by a team of researchers at the Chemistry Institute led by Roman Jerala.

On 14 May, the Slovenian government declared an official end of the coronavirus epidemic, becoming the first country in Europe to do so. Despite the end of the epidemic, new infections even though in small number, are being registered on a daily basis. Until September 1, there were over 2,900 confirmed coronavirus infections from the beginning of the epidemic, while over 400 cases are still active. 133 cornavirus-related deaths have been registered so far in Slovenia.

Tests shown that the antibodies neutralise the virus like the antibodies in patients who have recovered from infection, the institute said.

The vaccine is based on the plasmid DNA that contains the code for the virus proteins and triggers the production of virus proteins in human cells that creates anti-bodies and the protective T cells.

Different coronavirus vaccines based on the plasmid DNA were already being tested in clinical reasearch in the US, Japan and South Korea.

The advantage of using plasmid DNA is the low cost of production, high stability, while the disadvantage is that is less efficient in entering into cells compared to viruses, the institute said.

The researchers point out that the results of preclinical studies are only in the initial stage and that there is still a long way to go before the vaccine can be used.

Nevertheless, Slovenian researches believe that the results are a good way to continue the research until they produce an effective, affordable and safe vaccine.

Currently around 30 vaccine studies have been developed worldwide, which are at various stages of clinical research and more than 100 are in the preclinical phase.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Slovenia’s Hisense Gorenje revokes decision on layoffs after securing new orders

Slovenia’s home appliances maker Hisense Gorenje decided not to dismiss production workers as initially planned due to the increased number of orders, it said on July 14. In April, the Chinese ... more

Slovenia deploys police as pro-government “yellow vests” turn out against anti-government protest

The weekly protests taking place in Ljubljana entered their 11th week on July 3, when several hundred protesters rode through the Slovenian capital on bicycles to express their unhappiness with the ... more

Slovenian SID Bank’s €350mn “coronabonds” issue oversubscribed

Slovenia’s SID Bank successfully issued COVID-19 bonds worth €350mn on international capital markets, the bank announced on July 2.  The state-owned bank will use the funds raised to help ... more

Most Read

  1. China ‘ending Mongolian-language education in Inner Mongolia’
    1 day ago
  2. Belarus is running out of cash
    6 days ago
  3. MINSK BLOG: Artem Shraibman asks: What kind of dialogue can save Belarus?
    8 days ago
  4. SCOOP: Leaked emails of Trump-linked ‘Russian spy’ Kilimnik reveal full story of Ukraine back channels to the EU
    1 day ago
  5. Serbia slaps down Republika Srpska's secessionist aspirations
    6 days ago
  1. STOLYPIN: Moscow is not Minsk, but it is in its shadow
    17 days ago
  2. China ‘ending Mongolian-language education in Inner Mongolia’
    1 day ago
  3. COMMENT: Belarus and the Dividends of Democracy
    17 days ago
  4. Turkey’s money markets starting to malfunction say analysts with lira back beyond seven-to-dollar
    26 days ago
  5. MOSCOW BLOG: Will Russia invade Belarus?
    16 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss