Slovenia’s trade surplus jumps 67.9% y/y to €348.2mn in January

Slovenia’s trade surplus jumped to €348.2mn in January, from a surplus of €207.4mn in the same month in 2020, the statistics office said on February 9.

Usually, in January the volume of external trade is among the lowest compared to other months in a year.

Slovenia’s exports amounted to €2.9bn in January, down by an annual 2.8% year on year, while imports declined 8.5% y/y to €2.5bn.

The value of exports in January was 5.6% higher than the average value of monthly exports in 2020, while the value of imports was lower by 4.5%.

Higher values of exports to EU memberss as well as to non-member countries contributed to the Slovenia’s external trade surplus.

The export-import ratio was 113.7%.

In 2020, Slovenia posted a trade surplus of €850.3mn, compared to a deficit of €563.5mn a year earlier.