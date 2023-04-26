Slovenia’s retail sales decline further y/y in March

Slovenia’s retail sales decline further y/y in March
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews April 26, 2023

Slovenia's retail sales fell by an annual 12.7% in March, deepening from a 4% y/y decline a month before (chart), the statistics office, SURS, said on April 26.

In retail trade with food products sales went down by 8.3% y/y, in retail trade with automotive fuel dropped by 16.8% y/y and in retail trade with non-food products fell by 11.2% y/y.

In the first three months of the year, turnover moved down by 0.5% compared to the same period of the previous year.

At a monthly level, volume turnover in retail trade edged up 0.4%. In retail trade with automotive fuel it declined by 1.6%, in retail trade with food products by 1.1% and in retail trade with non-food products by 0.7%.

Volume turnover from trade and repair of motor vehicles grew at the monthly level by 2.5% and increased by 18.7% y/y in March.

Emerging Europe on tentative recovery path from 2023

EU still among the largest importers of Russian oil products

European defence spending soars by 14% in 2022, says Sipri

Data

Job creation loses pace in the Western Balkans

Unemployment fell, but mainly as a result of the declining labour force and an increase in inactivity, World Bank report reveals.

Inflation in Western Balkans to remain elevated through 2023, World Bank says

Core inflation has increased in almost all Western Balkan countries since mid-2022 and price pressures remain broad-based.

European defence spending soars by 14% in 2022, says Sipri

Central and Western Europe spend more in real terms than in 1989, the last year of the confrontation with the Soviet Union.

Europe's heating season ends as gas storage passes bottom

European gas tank storage hit a low of 55.36% full at the start of April 1, and the volume held in tanks has grown since then to 57.94% full as of April 23, according to data from GIE.

Polish retail sales deepen fall in March

Retail sales fell 7.3% year-on-year at constant prices in March, after a decline of 5% y/y the preceding month.

  The EU is not ready for Ukraine
    6 days ago
  Fighting Russia from Chechnya to Ukraine – and back again
    7 days ago
  Russia and Germany have de facto broken off diplomatic relations
    3 days ago
  Erdogan cancels election appearances after falling ill during live TV interview
    1 day ago
  Iran frets as Israel opens embassy 11 miles from border in Turkmenistan
    6 days ago
  Kremlin releases a new foreign policy concept outlining its plans for a "multipolar" world
    26 days ago
  EBRD invests record €13.1bn into its region in 2022
    3 months ago
  Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    4 months ago
  US to step up pressure on Orban government, may levy sanctions against Hungarian citizens, press report
    15 days ago
  Zelenskiy says may be forced to negotiate peace deal if Ukraine loses Bakhmut
    28 days ago

