Slovenia’s retail sales decline further y/y in March

Slovenia's retail sales fell by an annual 12.7% in March, deepening from a 4% y/y decline a month before (chart), the statistics office, SURS, said on April 26.

In retail trade with food products sales went down by 8.3% y/y, in retail trade with automotive fuel dropped by 16.8% y/y and in retail trade with non-food products fell by 11.2% y/y.

In the first three months of the year, turnover moved down by 0.5% compared to the same period of the previous year.

At a monthly level, volume turnover in retail trade edged up 0.4%. In retail trade with automotive fuel it declined by 1.6%, in retail trade with food products by 1.1% and in retail trade with non-food products by 0.7%.

Volume turnover from trade and repair of motor vehicles grew at the monthly level by 2.5% and increased by 18.7% y/y in March.