Slovenia's annual inflation slows to 9.4% in April

Slovenia's annual inflation slows to 9.4% in April
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews May 1, 2023

Slovenia's annual inflation slowed to 9.4% in April, from 10.5% in the previous month (chart), statistics office SURS data indicated on April 28.

In the same month in 2022, the inflation was 6.9%.

The April inflation was mostly marked by high prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages.

The annual growth rate was pushed up the most, by 2.7 percentage points (pp) by the 15.8% higher prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages. 0.9 pp was added by 33.5% higher prices of electricity. Another 0.8 pp was added each by higher prices of services and products in the group furnishings, household equipment and household maintenance (by 10.2%).

Month on month, Slovenia’s consumer prices rose by 1.5%, after the index was flat in the previous month.

Monthly inflation was pushed up by higher prices of package holidays.

Measured with the harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP), the annual growth of consumer prices in April was 9.2%, against inflation of 7.4% in the same month in 2022. On a monthly level it moved up by 1%.

In the first four months, the inflation was 9.8%.

The average annual inflation in 2022 was 8.8% vs. 1.9% in 2021.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Southeast European economies expected to outperform the wider region

Emerging Europe on tentative recovery path from 2023

Slovenia’s retail sales decline further y/y in March

Data

Russia's manufacturing PMI falls to 52.6 in April

Russia's manufacturing industries saw a moderate improvement in April 2023, with the business activity index falling slightly to 52.6 points compared to 53.2 points in March, S&P Global said in a press release on May 1.

Southeast European economies expected to outperform the wider region

Several Southeast European economies are set to be the strongest performers in the Emerging Europe region in the next three years, the latest Spring Forecast published by the Vienna Institute for International Economic Studies (wiiw) shows.

Russia’s CBR keeps rate at 7.5%, warns of hikes

The board of the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) at the policy meeting of April 28 resolved to maintain the key interest rate at 7.5%, taking no monetary policy action for the fifth consecutive meeting and maintaining the rate unchanged since September.

Job creation loses pace in the Western Balkans

Unemployment fell, but mainly as a result of the declining labour force and an increase in inactivity, World Bank report reveals.

Slovenia’s retail sales decline further y/y in March

Steepest declines were for car fuel and other non-food goods, while food sales also slowed.

Russia's manufacturing PMI falls to 52.6 in April
53 minutes ago
Southeast European economies expected to outperform the wider region
11 hours ago
Russia’s CBR keeps rate at 7.5%, warns of hikes
3 days ago
Job creation loses pace in the Western Balkans
5 days ago
Slovenia’s retail sales decline further y/y in March
5 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves
    2 months ago
  2. Erdogan cancels election appearances after falling ill during live TV interview
    5 days ago
  3. Serbia’s president slams Ukraine as he announces new foreign policy strategy
    6 days ago
  4. EBRD invests record €13.1bn into its region in 2022
    3 months ago
  5. Moscow investment bankers access Bloomberg terminals via Armenia
    5 days ago
  1. The EU can’t find most of Russia’s $300bn of frozen reserves
    2 months ago
  2. Kremlin releases a new foreign policy concept outlining its plans for a “multipolar” world
    1 month ago
  3. EBRD invests record €13.1bn into its region in 2022
    3 months ago
  4. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    4 months ago
  5. BRICS bloc advances another step as Saudi Arabia joins China’s SCO
    25 days ago

Reports

Dismiss