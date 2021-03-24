Slovenia approves €40mn in EU funds for Pragersko railway hub modernisation

By bne IntelliNews March 24, 2021

Slovenia’s Government Office for Development and European Cohesion Policy has approved €40mn in EU funds for the overhaul of the Pragersko railway hub in northeastern Slovenia, the ministry of infrastructure announced on March 24.

The total value of the project, which will be co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund and is part of the Operational Programme for the Implementation of European Cohesion Policy in the period 2014-2020, totals over €90mn.

The main objectives of the modernisation of the Pragersko railway hub include ensuring technical suitability in line with European standards as well as adequate line speed in the main direction Maribor – Celje.

The other goals include increasing traffic safety, shortening travel time and reduction of negative impacts on the environment, the ministry said.

The process of obtaining a building permit for the construction works is in the final stage. The works are expected to be completed gradually from May 2021 to July 2023.

Related Articles

Slovenia starts regular consultation with IMF mission

Slovenia’s authorities started a regular consultation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission on March 8, the central bank announced. The talks under the IMF Article IV are scheduled ... more

EU slams UK for higher visa fees for East Europeans

Estonia and Lithuania are reportedly one of five European Union countries left out by the post-Brexit United Kingdom from being eligible for a discount for UK visa fees. Brussels ... more

Slovenia places 60-year €500mn Eurobond

Slovenia successfully placed a new 60-year Eurobond issue worth €500mn with a coupon rate of 0.6875% on January 27, the finance ministry said. The ... more

