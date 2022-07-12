Slovak industrial production slightly up again in May

After three months of annual declines, Slovak industrial production increased by 1.1% year-on-year and by 2.1% month-on-month in May, according to data published by the Slovak Statistics Office.

The production of transport vehicles recorded a m/m growth of 10.3% despite problems in the supply of components. The m/m increases were posted also in the production of electrical devices (21.1%), machines and equipment (3.7%) and metals (2.8%).

In 5M22, Slovak industrial output saw an annual drop of 2.8%, while in the same period of 2021 it was a growth of 20.5% due to the production shutdowns as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic a year earlier.