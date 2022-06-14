Slovak industrial production down by 9.6% in April

By bne IntelliNews June 14, 2022

Slovak industrial production posted an annual decrease of 9.6% in April, the Slovak Statistics Office reported. Month-on-month, after seasonal adjustments, industrial output fell by 1.2%.

"Only a third of industries are affected by the slowdown, but growth in metal, rubber and oil processing and most small industries failed to compensate for continued deeper declines in key sectors of transport equipment manufacturing, energy, important electronics production and mining of raw materials," the statisticians said.

In April, the value of Slovak industry production increased by 3.1% compared to the monthly average in 2015. In April 2021, the figure was 14% higher than the 2015 monthly average.

In the first four months of the year, Slovakia's industrial output fell by 3.7% year-on-year, with the most significant impact on the development being made by a decline in the production of cars by 11% and a decline in the energy sector by 18.4%.      

