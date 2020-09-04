Skolkovo suspends key grant programmes until next year due to crisis cuts

Skolkovo suspends key grant programmes until next year due to crisis cuts
The Skolkovo Foundation, Russia’s main tech hub, has suspended a number of grants to start-ups until next year due to crisis cost-cutting
By EWDN in Moscow September 4, 2020

The Skolkovo Foundation, Russia’s main tech hub with more than 2,400 resident start-ups, announced in the middle of July the temporary suspension of key grant programmes until December 31, 2020, reports East-West Digital News (EWDN).

The move is due to the government’s decision to freeze its subsidies to the foundation this year. Skolkovo will continue distributing grants from other sources.

The suspended grant programmes include:

prototyping;

laboratory equipment rental, software licence purchase, purchase of prototype components;

testing, experimental implementation of developed products;

patenting and other intellectual property protection activities;

participation in acceleration programmes;

participation in exhibitions and conferences.

These grants were distributed rather generously. Many Russian start-ups used them for their international development, covering costs related to events, acceleration, IP management and marketing costs.

Just days before the announcement, former Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev had praised Skolkovo as “the leading and most powerful innovation centre in Russia.”

“Our task is to help Skolkovo’s work be of the utmost quality and convenience, and to help [the tech hub] promote [its] products on the domestic and international markets,” he stated during a visit to Skolkovo.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Lukashenko’s crackdown leads to exodus of IT professionals

Skolkovo suspends key grant programs until next year due to crisis cuts

Roman Abramovich backs game publisher to design “fun, thrilling, and engaging entertainment experiences”

Tech

Lukashenko’s crackdown leads to exodus of IT professionals

The restart of Belarus' self-appointed President Alexander Lukashenko's brutal crackdown on protesters has led to a growing exodus of IT professionals that will destroy one of the country’s most successful sectors.

Skolkovo suspends key grant programs until next year due to crisis cuts

The Skolkovo Foundation, Russia’s main tech hub with more than 2,400 resident startups, announced in the middle of July the temporary suspension of key grant programs until December 31, 2020, reports East-West Digital News (EWDN).

Roman Abramovich backs game publisher to design “fun, thrilling, and engaging entertainment experiences”

Norma Investment, a venture firm affiliated to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, has taken part in a $20mn round of funding for Russian game publisher 110 Industries

Rusnano to invest more than $50mn in digital technologies

Rusnano, the Russian state-controlled nanotechnology corporation, has created a RUB4bn fund to invest in digital technologies

A Russian-born startup based in Singapore uses AI to penetrate the mysteries of human longevity

Can artificial intelligence and machine learning help mankind address diseases related to ageing, and delay mortality? Gero, a Singaporean company with Russian roots, believes so

Lukashenko’s crackdown leads to exodus of IT professionals
5 hours ago
Skolkovo suspends key grant programs until next year due to crisis cuts
5 hours ago
Roman Abramovich backs game publisher to design “fun, thrilling, and engaging entertainment experiences”
5 hours ago
Rusnano to invest more than $50mn in digital technologies
6 hours ago
A Russian-born startup based in Singapore uses AI to penetrate the mysteries of human longevity
6 hours ago

Most Read

  1. China ‘ending Mongolian-language education in Inner Mongolia’
    4 days ago
  2. Ankara “has become Wuhan” say doctors fighting Turkey’s raging coronavirus outbreak
    1 day ago
  3. Belarus is running out of cash
    8 days ago
  4. Russia’s permafrost is melting
    10 days ago
  5. SCOOP: Leaked emails of Trump-linked ‘Russian spy’ Kilimnik reveal full story of Ukraine back channels to the EU
    4 days ago
  1. STOLYPIN: Moscow is not Minsk, but it is in its shadow
    19 days ago
  2. China ‘ending Mongolian-language education in Inner Mongolia’
    4 days ago
  3. Ankara “has become Wuhan” say doctors fighting Turkey’s raging coronavirus outbreak
    1 day ago
  4. COMMENT: Belarus and the Dividends of Democracy
    19 days ago
  5. MOSCOW BLOG: Will Russia invade Belarus?
    19 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss