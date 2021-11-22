Serbia looks to nuclear as it embarks on green transition

Serbia looks to nuclear as it embarks on green transition
By bne IntelliNews November 22, 2021

The Serbian government is considering lifting a 25-year-old moratorium on the development of nuclear power plants as the government looks at ways to move away from coal while preserving energy security. 

Coal currently accounts for around 68% of Serbia’s energy mix. While the country has committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions as it pursues EU accession and has launched some renewable energy projects, the future closure of coal power plants remains a highly sensitive political issue. 

In addition to supporting investments into renewables, the Serbian government is exploring options for nuclear power— whether via an investment into a power plant in the region or building its own nuclear power plant. 

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said earlier this month that a decision will be made in the coming months on whether Serbia will buy a stake in an existing nuclear power plant in the region or start building its own small modular nuclear power plant.

During his visit to Obrenovac, he pointed out to reporters that he had recently talked with Hungarian President Viktor Orban about the construction of the Paks nuclear power plant in that country, in which Serbia will ask to buy a 15% ownership share.

“We said that we want to be co-owners of 15% of their nuclear power plant. We are ready to pay a good price for that,” Vucic said, Blic reported.

Vucic also said that he had talked about the same topic with Boyko Borissov, until recently the prime minister of Bulgaria, in connection with the Bulgarian nuclear power plant at Belene. He pointed out that there will be efforts to obtain energy from solar and wind energy and other renewable sources, but that Serbia still needs something to produce electricity reliably, in all weather conditions.

Speaking to TV K1 on November 18, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Mining and Energy Zorana Mihajlovic commented on the importance of energy security. 

“The most important thing is for us to be safe, it is not just a question of households, but also of the economy. We also want gas power plants, and we constantly need reserves. Europe has almost turned to gas, become dependent, and the price of electricity has therefore risen, not because of carbon taxes,” the minister said, according to a government statement. 

"We certainly have to think about how to be energy safe in 2050 as well, because we will have to get out of coal, no matter how many obstructions. It is not a question of the green agenda, but we will not have enough coal, and the alternative is to import or use catastrophic lignite. In any case, the price of electricity production is very high and we have to leave the TPP and turn to other sources, primarily HPPs, solar, gas and wind power plants, but we should also talk about nuclear energy,” she added.

She pointed out that Serbia's participation in the construction of nuclear power plants in the surrounding countries is just an idea for now, but that it is necessary to consider that energy source, especially as a lot has changed since the law establishing a moratorium on the development of nuclear power plants was adopted more than 25 years ago. 

A similar point was made by the director of JKP Belgrade Power Plant, Rade Basta, who has sent an open letter to the government of Serbia in which he asks for the moratorium on the construction of nuclear power plants to be lifted. 

“The production of energy at nuclear power plants is cheaper and cleaner compared to conventional ways of energy production. In thermal power plants, there’s a huge emission of sulphur-dioxide and carbon-dioxide into the environment. The waste gas filtering technologies which need to be installed in line with the latest standards are practically as expensive as the technologies for the production of energy. In nuclear power plants, there are no such challenges. All things considered, nuclear production is cheaper, and the same goes for the exploitation,” Basta agued in the letter to Mihajlovic and Prime Minister Ana Brnabic.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia’s Gazprom threatens to cut Moldova’s gas off in 48 hours over unpaid bill

bneGREEN: Russian business leaders call for international co-operation at COP

Scandal over delayed payments grows as Ukraine’s Guaranteed Buyer confirms payment delay of debt to DTEK Renewables

bneGREEN

bneGREEN: Russian metallurgical giants see growing demand for low-carbon metals

Metals demand is booming as increased use in transport products and energy transition projects to curb climate change begin to roll out in larger scale. And that is unlikely to stop anytime soon.

bneGREEN: Russian business leaders call for international co-operation at COP

A panel of leaders from Russian and British companies have called for greater international collaboration during in a discussion which took place during the COP 26 climate conference in Glasgow.

bneGREEN: Satellites discover huge amounts of undeclared methane emissions

Satellites are detecting previously unknown emissions of methane from gas pipelines, oil wells, fossil fuel processing plants and landfills all over the world, with Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan being particular culprits.

Serbia set to exempt major polluters from environmental permits for three more years

Emissions from coal power plants in Serbia and other Western Balkan countries have been found to cause widespread damage to health both within the region and in nearby countries.

bneGREEN: Coal emerges down, but not out, from Glasgow

The COP26 conference finished 26 hours late on November 13, with a last-minute intervention by India watering down the final agreement’s commitment on coal.

bneGREEN: Russian metallurgical giants see growing demand for low-carbon metals
19 hours ago
bneGREEN: Russian business leaders call for international co-operation at COP
4 days ago
bneGREEN: Satellites discover huge amounts of undeclared methane emissions
5 days ago
Serbia set to exempt major polluters from environmental permits for three more years
7 days ago
bneGREEN: Coal emerges down, but not out, from Glasgow
7 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. STOLYPIN: The West’s response to Lukashenko’s migrant gambit might seal Belarus’ fate
    7 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Talk of war increases long-standing tensions between Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Nato
    6 days ago
  3. Russia strikes deal on Iran's multi-trillion dollar Chalous gas field as ‘final act securing control over European energy market’
    6 days ago
  4. Greece goes shopping for new defence relationships
    1 day ago
  5. Albania’s EU accession talks still held up by Bulgarian veto on North Macedonia
    4 days ago
  1. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    1 month ago
  2. STOLYPIN: The West’s response to Lukashenko’s migrant gambit might seal Belarus’ fate
    7 days ago
  3. Serbian President Vucic reins in Dodik to calm situation in Bosnia
    29 days ago
  4. COMMENT: Talk of war increases long-standing tensions between Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Nato
    6 days ago
  5. Nearly everyone in Iran infected by coronavirus at some point concludes study
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss