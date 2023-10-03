Serb List official detained in Serbia following Banjska incident in Kosovo

Serb List official detained in Serbia following Banjska incident in Kosovo
The armed group led by Milan Radoicic killed a Kosovan police officer then forced their way into a local monastery leading to a standoff with security forces. / bne IntelliNews
By Valentina Dimitrievska in Skopje October 3, 2023

The onetime Kosovo Serb official who admitted causing the incident in Kosovo that led to the deaths of four men has been arrested in Serbia, the interior ministry in Belgrade announced.

Milan Radoicic, the former deputy head of the main party of Kosovo Serbs, the Serb List,  was detained by the Serbian police for up to 48 hours on October 3.

The Serbian police took action a few days after Radoicic openly accepted full responsibility for his role in the incident that occurred on September 24 in the Kosovo village of Banjska, where one Kosovo police officer and three Serbian men lost their lives under unclear circumstances. Radoicic claimed that he acted alone without informing Belgrade.

The detention took place after the police officers of the Criminal Police Directorate searched his apartment and other premises.

“He was taken to the Higher Public Prosecutor's Office in Belgrade following a criminal complaint,” the ministry statement stated.

A day earlier, President Aleksandar Vucic affirmed in a CNN interview that Radojicic is at the disposal of state authorities, and prosecutors will fulfill their responsibilities.

On September 30, the Serbian Interior Ministry announced that Radoicic, in response to an invitation from Serbian state authorities, arrived at the ministry accompanied by his lawyer to provide a statement regarding the circumstances of the incident in Banjska.

On September 24, Kosovo media reported the incident in the predominantly Serbian northern region, where a Kosovar police officer lost his life and another was injured in a gunfire exchange. Kosovo authorities have classified this event as a terrorist attack, alleging support from official authorities in Belgrade, a claim which Belgrade denies.

Radoicic's lawyer Goran Petronijevic conveyed his statement to the media on September 29. In the statement, Radoicic announced his resignation from the position of deputy president of the Serb List and expressed willingness to cooperate with the competent authorities of Serbia. He emphasised that the attack was unrelated to his previous political involvement, asserting that he acted independently, without assistance or prior notification to Belgrade authorities, due to differing viewpoints.

Radoicic and his compatriots returned to Kosovo with the intention of reinforcing resistance against Kosovo’s PM Albin Kurti's regime, according to his statement. He contended that the Kosovo police officer's death was the result of an accidental explosion, not a bullet, which subsequently escalated tensions, leading to a fierce clash between the opposing sides.

His lawyer, Petronijevic, believed Radoicic bore no responsibility, arguing that the individuals he organised were defending their country against acts of terror.

The statement further argued that Kosovo and Metohija are an integral part of Serbia under UN Resolution 1244, and in the north of Kosovo and Metohija, armed special units of the Kosovo police, according to the Brussels agreement, should not be present.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but Belgrade does not recognize it as a separate country, despite EU efforts to normalise relations between Belgrade and Pristina.

In the aftermath of the Banjska incident, Kosovan Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla released a video showing the Kosovo police raid on Radoicic's opulent villa in Ujman/Gazivoda in Kosovo. Svecla subsequently announced that Radoicic's villa would be seized and converted into a police station.

Svecla recently stated that with the assistance of international partners, Kosovo will formally request the extradition  from Serbia of all individuals involved in the planning and execution of the recent "terrorist incident" in the village of Banjska.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Divided Mitrovica calm but wary after bloody Banjska incident

THE VIEW FROM MITTELEUROPA: Reconfiguring Chinese economic strategies in CESEE

COMMENT: Russia would be the only winner from conflict in Kosovo

News

Azerbaijan pulls out of peace talks with Armenia in Granada

President Aliyev decided not to attend after Turkish President Erdogan, a close Azeri ally, decided not to participate.

European Parliament to tighten rules to protect journalists and media outlets

European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova says legislation could well turn into a thorn in the side of Hungarian leader Viktor Orban.

Ukraine aims to speed up grain exports via Lithuanian-Poland deal

Border checks to be shifted from Ukraine's busy frontier with Poland to the Lithuanian Baltic port of Klaipeda.

Syrian Kurdish commander accuses Turkey of ‘looking for pretexts’ to legitimise attacks

Following a PKK terrorist attack in Ankara, Turks have warned that all infrastructure, large facilities and energy facilities belonging to armed Kurdish groups in Iraq and Syria are legitimate targets for its forces.

Putin heading for Kyrgyzstan, where there’s no fear of arrest

The Russian leader is set for his first trip abroad since the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for him seven months ago.

Azerbaijan pulls out of peace talks with Armenia in Granada
13 hours ago
European Parliament to tighten rules to protect journalists and media outlets
14 hours ago
Ukraine aims to speed up grain exports via Lithuanian-Poland deal
15 hours ago
Syrian Kurdish commander accuses Turkey of ‘looking for pretexts’ to legitimise attacks
20 hours ago
Putin heading for Kyrgyzstan, where there’s no fear of arrest
21 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Turkey and Azerbaijan would settle for land corridor running via Iran rather than Armenia claims Erdogan
    7 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  3. "The worst is over," says Russia's economic elite
    6 days ago
  4. Lavrov confirms Ukraine war peace deal reached last April, but then abandoned
    8 days ago
  5. Romania in talks to take over Moldova’s Giurgiulesti port ahead of Ukraine reconstruction
    6 days ago
  1. Russia bans fuel exports as deliveries to military surge
    13 days ago
  2. Russia mulls drastic measures as domestic fuel shortage crisis grows
    23 days ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    1 month ago
  4. Missiles strikes on Crimea kill nine, as Ukraine breaks through Russia’s last line of defence in Zaporizhia
    12 days ago
  5. The fall of Nagorno-Karabakh
    12 days ago

Reports

Dismiss