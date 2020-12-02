Sber displays its leadership ambitions in the Russian e-commerce space

Sber, Russia’s state-controlled financial and tech giant, is displaying its ambitions in the field of e-commerce
By East West Digital News in Moscow December 2, 2020

Sber, Russia’s state-controlled financial and tech giant (previously known as Sberbank), is displaying its ambitions in the field of e-commerce, in spite of several previous unsuccessful attempts, reports East-West Digital News (EWDN).

Last week, Sber announced the creation of a dedicated division to run its existing assets in this field. Among these are Sberlogistika and Sbermarket, two services which were acquired in 2019 (ShiptorInstamart). 

Sber now intends to become the majority shareholder of Sbermarket, a grocery delivery service which is currently part of the O2O joint venture on equal terms with Mail.ru Group. In public statements made yesterday, Lev Khasis, first deputy chairman of Sber’s executive board, said his company will invest RUB12bn (nearly $158mn at the current exchange rate) to purchase an additional stake in this asset and support its development. 

Sber and Mail.ru Group, which created O2O just a year ago, are now seeking ways to optimise or even restructure their partnership.  

Among the other key assets of this JV are: 

Sber is also the sole owner of YooMoney, Russia’s leading payment service provider and e-wallet, which previously operated as a JV with Yandex under the brands ‘Yandex.Checkout’ and ‘Yandex.Money.’

Sber aims to become one of the top three Russian e-commerce players by 2023, Khasis said. Among the next steps on this path will be the launch of a “superapp” and of an in-house multi-category marketplace as early as next year. 

New acquisitions are likely but Khasis specified that, in the foreseeable future, Sber would target mid-sized players rather than the largest companies on the market. 

Unsuccessful first attempts

So far Sber’s attempts to assert itself as an e-commerce leader have not been so successful:

  • In 2017, the company agreed with Yandex a JV plan to create a “leading e-commerce ecosystem” in Russia. Sber put $500mn in the project, which led to the launch of two marketplaces: ‘Bringly’ for cross-border e-commerce and ‘Beru’ for domestic operations. While the former shut down one year after the launch, the latter fell under the control of Yandex as the two companies put an end to their alliance in mid-2020
  • Earlier this year Sber prepared to buy a large stake in Ozon, Russia’s first multi category e-commerce platform but the talks stalled, Sberbank demanded and obtained RUB1bn ($12.9mn) in compensation for terminating the agreement, and Ozon finally found the money it needed on the NASDAQ
  • More recently Sber started discussions with M.Video, a leading consumer electronic retail chain, regarding a potential involvement in its marketplace Goods.ru. Such a partnership, if confirmed, would be insufficient: in spite of its fast growth, Goods.ru remains a relatively small player on the Russian e-commerce scene. Last year it generated RUB8.67bn ($13.5mn) in turnover, up 267% from 2018. The marketplace ranked only 26th among Russian e-commerce sites, according to Data Insight. In addition, note industry analysts, Goods.ru is tightly integrated with M.Video’s retail business, which could complicate its interconnection with Sber’s own ecosystem.

Sberbank has made huge strides over the past decade from being a national savings bank to becoming a digital giant. Its large ecosystem  which it implicitly compares with Amazon and Apple  includes first-rank players in driving services (through O2O and 2GIS), media and entertainment (through the acquisitions of Rambler, Okko and Zvooq), online pharmacy (Eapteka), and some other sectors.

Whether the group will finally succeed in establishing a firm foothold in e-commerce will be among the most interesting intrigues of the coming years in the Russian digital space. 

Russian e-commerce on the rise

According to market research agency Data Insight, online sales of physical goods in Russia could reach RUB2.5 trillion this year ($32bn at the current exchange rate) and potentially some RUB7 trillion (nearly $90bn) by 2024. 

The market is highly fragmented. Russia’s five largest online retailers and marketplaces account for under a quarter of the total industry. By comparison, Amazon alone controls half of the US commerce market, and more than a third in key European countries.

Among the top players on this market are notably: Wildberries, which raked in RUB100bn ($1.3bn) in quarterly revenue over Russia’s spring lockdown; Ozon, which has just been introduced triumphantly on the NASDAQ; AliExpress Russia, a joint venture involving Alibaba, Mail.Ru Group, Russian telco MegaFon and sovereign fund RDIF; and Yandex.Market, which raised $1bn earlier this year to support its ambitious plans.

 

-

This article first appeared in East-West Digital News, a partner of bne IntelliNews

 

