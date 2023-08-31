Russian unemployment hits fresh all-time low of 3%

Russian unemployment hits fresh all-time low of 3%
Russia's unemployment rate has fallen to a new all-time low of 3% as the war sucks labour out of the market / bne IntelliNews
By Ben Aris in Berlin August 31, 2023

Russia’s unemployment rate fell to a fresh all-time low of 3% in July, down from 3.1% in June, RosStat reported on August 30. (chart)

"In July 2023, the unemployment rate among individuals aged 15 years and above stood at 3% (seasonal factor excluded)." Statistical data reveal that the overall count of unemployed individuals in Russia for July totalled 2.3mn people.

Russia’s labour market is drum tight thanks to the war in Ukraine, which has drawn off hundreds of thousands of young men to the front line.

Companies are reporting difficulties in finding skilled employees, as even those men that remain at home are being hired away by military factories that are running three shifts a day seven days a week.

The upshot is that CBR Governor Elvia Nabiullina has warned Russia’s economy could overheat.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russian inflation breaks above 5% in August

MOSCOW BLOG: Unemployment down, retail up, but Russia’s economy is off the boil

Russians rally round war-time Putin, propensity to hold protests has fallen

Data

Russian inflation breaks above 5% in August

Russia’s inflation accelerated to 5.03% on August 22-28 from 4.88% in the previous week, the Economic Development Ministry reported on August 31. (chart)

Russians rally round war-time Putin, propensity to hold protests has fallen

In July, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s approval rating was 82%, according to the last available Levada centre poll.

Russian business confidence back in the black, with consumer rising

Business confidence has made a remarkable recovery in recent months after it collapsed to a low of -7.2 points in August last year following the start of the war. But now it is back in the black thanks to heavy state spending.

Outbound Russian tourism recovering but destinations have changed

Outbound Russian tourism is recovering fast, the choice of destination has changed since the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic and sanctions.

Wildberries founder Bakalchuk still Russia’s richest woman worth over $7bn

Russia’s richest woman is still the founder, CEO and main shareholder (99%) of country’s largest e-commerce platform Wildberries Tatyana Bakalchuk, with Forbes estimating her fortune at $7bn in the latest rating of the 20 richest women in Russia.

Russian inflation breaks above 5% in August
2 hours ago
Russians rally round war-time Putin, propensity to hold protests has fallen
3 hours ago
Russian business confidence back in the black, with consumer rising
17 hours ago
Outbound Russian tourism recovering but destinations have changed
1 day ago
Wildberries founder Bakalchuk still Russia’s richest woman worth over $7bn
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. BRICS MATERIALS: the flourishing intra-BRICS oil trade
    3 days ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    23 days ago
  3. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    29 days ago
  4. Ortega reportedly allowing Russian military to establish bases, cruise missile batteries in Nicaragua
    10 days ago
  5. KABANOVSKY: Prigozhin is served, with a side of Duck
    7 days ago
  1. Iran backs Japan’s call for Kuril Islands talks with Russia amid Moscow ‘betrayal’ in Gulf territorial dispute
    1 month ago
  2. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    23 days ago
  3. Ortega reportedly allowing Russian military to establish bases, cruise missile batteries in Nicaragua
    10 days ago
  4. Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
    29 days ago
  5. BRICS MATERIALS: the flourishing intra-BRICS oil trade
    3 days ago

Reports

Dismiss